NYS Museum Visioning Task Force Members Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa today announced the members of the New York State Museum Visioning Task Force, a diverse group of nationally recognized museum leaders, government stakeholders, educators, historians, leaders in public science education and engagement, tourism professionals, and economic development experts who will help shape a clear, sustainable, and forward-looking framework to guide the Museum’s long-term revitalization. The Visioning Task Force was first announced as part of Phase One of the New York State Museum’s transformation, launched earlier this year. Working in close partnership with Museum leadership and staff, the Visioning Task Force will guide future phases of this work by helping shape a strong vision for the Museum’s future as a tourism destination and cultural anchor in Downtown Albany — one that ensures future improvements are inclusive, educationally rigorous, and reflective of the full diversity of New York State and the Museum’s extensive collections.

“The New York State Museum is one of our state’s greatest cultural treasures. Through this visioning process, we are bringing together experts, educators, and community voices to help reimagine the Museum's future,” Governor Hochul said. “By modernizing exhibits and creating more engaging experiences for visitors, we will create a new atmosphere that will reflect the richness and diversity of our state and strengthen its role in revitalizing Downtown Albany.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The New York State Museum plays a vital role in bringing history, science, and culture to life for learners of all ages. By engaging leaders from across the museum, education, and cultural sectors, this Visioning Task Force will help ensure the Museum’s future reflects the full breadth of New York’s stories while strengthening its role as a dynamic educational resource for students, educators, and communities statewide.”

Guided by Governor Hochul and Commissioner Rosa, the Visioning Task Force will support the Museum as it moves into the next phases of its multi-year transformation. This work will be grounded in deep scholarship, driven by inclusive and compelling storytelling, and informed by the leadership, expertise, and professional experience brought together through the Visioning Task Force.

New York State Museum Director Jennifer M. Saunders said, “The Visioning Task Force will help chart a bold and inspiring future for the New York State Museum. Through its leadership and insight, the Task Force will reimagine the visitor experience — honoring the Museum’s educational mission while igniting curiosity, wonder, and a sense of discovery in all who visit. Its vision will set the course for the Museum’s transformation, establishing the aspirations, goals, and measures of success that will guide the project from concept to completion.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is making unprecedented investments in Downtown Albany to generate sustainable economic growth and revitalize the New York State Museum. The Visioning Task Force will help to create a strategic framework with short-term goals and long-term planning to support this vital cultural asset for generations.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “The New York State Museum is a cornerstone of the Empire State Plaza and one of our state's most treasured cultural assets. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York is making historic investments to modernize our public facilities and improve the experience for everyone who interacts with state government. I’m honored to serve on the Visioning Task Force and collaborate with Commissioner Rosa and this distinguished group of leaders. Together, we’ll help shape the Museum's next chapter and ensure it remains a vibrant, accessible, and world-class destination for generations of New Yorkers.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Governor Hochul’s historic investment in the New York State Museum reflects her strong commitment to Albany and the Capital Region. As a cornerstone of Downtown Albany, the Museum plays a vital role in connecting New Yorkers and visitors to our state’s rich history, culture, and creativity. I’m honored to join the Visioning Task Force and look forward to helping shape a future that ensures the Museum continues to inspire, educate, and welcome visitors for generations to come.”

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Through this revitalization, the New York State Museum will be able to inspire and serve New Yorkers and our visitors for generations to come. NYSCA looks forward to serving on the Visioning Task Force to amplify the arts throughout the state and develop innovative programs for an inclusive museum experience.”

As part of this effort, the Museum will also conduct a robust, statewide community engagement process — gathering perspectives from educators, families, cultural organizations, and residents across New York. This input will play a central role in shaping future investments and ensuring the Museum continues to evolve as a place that is accessible, relevant, and responsive to the people it serves.

Members of the New York State Museum Visioning Task Force include:

Dr. Betty A. Rosa, Commissioner, New York State Education Department

Hope Knight, President, CEO and Commissioner, Empire State Development

Jeanette M. Moy, Commissioner, New York State Office of General Services

Robert J. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York

Jennifer M. Saunders, Director, New York State Museum

Dr. Melanie Adams, Interim Director, Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum

Dr. Gladys I. Cruz, District Superintendent, Questar III BOCES

Jill Delaney, President & CEO, Discover Albany

Dr. Brent Glass, Director Emeritus, Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

Ross D. Levi, Executive Director of the New York State Division of Tourism, Empire State Development

Erika Mallin, Executive Director, New York State Council on the Arts

Dr. Louise Mirrer, President & CEO, New York Historical

Lavada Nahon, Interpreter of African American History, New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Gary Siddall, President & CEO, Buffalo Museum of Science

Dr. Carol Tang, Senior Vice President of Learning & Public Engagement, American Museum of Natural History

Sarah Van Anden, Executive Director, Museum Association of New York

The announcement of the Visioning Task Force marks an important milestone in the ongoing transformation of the New York State Museum, complementing Phase One investments that are currently underway, including new exhibitions, a dedicated Kids Zone, and the reopening of the Museum’s gift store and café. Together, these efforts are advancing a clear and forward-looking course, positioning the New York State Museum as a dynamic, inclusive, and engaging cultural destination that reflects New York’s past, serves its present, and helps shape its future.

This builds on Governor Hochul's historic $400 million investment into Downtown Albany. The Championing Albany's Potential (CAP) initiative, first introduced in the Governor's 2025 State of the State, includes $200 million to plan and implement projects that reinvigorate commercial corridors, strengthen small businesses, promote housing growth, and revitalize underutilized real estate and open spaces. The CAP initiative also includes up to $150 million to transform the State Museum, up to $40 million to advance plans to reconnect communities divided by Interstate 787 and $1.5 million for public safety enhancements.