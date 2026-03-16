Cloudian HyperStore Achieves NVIDIA-Certified Storage Designation

Certification gives NVIDIA customers a verified path to deploy exabyte-scalable object storage with native S3 API compatibility for AI factory environments.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the leader in S3-compatible enterprise object storage, today announced that Cloudian HyperStore 8.2.6 has achieved the Foundation level of NVIDIA-Certified™ Storage designation. This designation gives NVIDIA customers the opportunity to deploy NVIDIA-certified, exabyte-scalable object storage with native S3 API compatibility for AI training, fine-tuning, inference, and data pipeline workloads.

NVIDIA-Certified Storage is a rigorous validation framework that tests partner storage solutions against real-world AI workloads and synthetic benchmarks at scale. Cloudian achieved the Foundation-level certification, which evaluates performance across the critical I/O patterns of modern AI factories—including sequential reads for training, random I/O for inference, and low-latency access for key-value cache and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines—along with enterprise requirements such as quality of service, multi-tenancy, and security.

“As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, they need validated infrastructure they can deploy with confidence,” said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. “The NVIDIA-Certified Storage designation confirms that HyperStore 8.2.6 meets the performance, reliability, and scalability standards required for GPU-accelerated environments. Now, NVIDIA customers can deploy certified, S3-compatible object storage—capitalizing on the exabyte scalability and broad ecosystem compatibility that object storage provides.”

“The AI factory demands storage that can keep pace with accelerated computing,” said Jason Hardy, Vice President, Storage Technologies, NVIDIA. “Cloudian’s achievement of NVIDIA-Certified Storage validates that HyperStore, an S3-compatible object storage platform, delivers the critical performance and scalability required by enterprises to build their next-generation AI pipelines.”

S3-Native Object Storage for the AI Factory

Cloudian HyperStore brings a distinctive set of capabilities to NVIDIA AI infrastructure environments. As a purpose-built object storage platform, HyperStore delivers the industry’s most complete S3 API compatibility, enabling seamless integration with cloud-native applications and AI frameworks that rely on the S3 interface as the standard for data access. Its distributed architecture scales non-disruptively from terabytes to exabytes, and its software-defined design runs on industry-standard hardware or Cloudian appliances, giving organizations full control over their infrastructure. Additionally, Cloudian’s data migration technologies and services support data repatriation from the cloud, enabling enterprises to consolidate and unlock previously inaccessible datasets on-premises for AI inference, fine-tuning, and advanced analytics.

Key benefits for NVIDIA customers deploying Cloudian HyperStore include:

• Certified AI Performance: Validated against real-world AI workloads involving up to 128 GPUs, spanning training, fine-tuning, inference, KV cache, and RAG pipelines in GPU-accelerated environments.

• Exabyte Scale: Modular architecture enables non-disruptive expansion across one or multiple sites, managed as a single system.

• Native S3 API Compatibility: Industry-leading S3 API support ensures seamless interoperability with cloud-native AI tools, data pipelines, and the broad ecosystem of S3-enabled applications.

• Enterprise Security: Comprehensive data protection including encryption, secure multi-tenancy, identity and access management (IAM), and Object Lock for ransomware defense.

• Data Sovereignty: On-premises deployment ensures complete data control and compliance with data residency requirements for sovereign AI initiatives.

• Data Repatriation: Integrated data migration technologies enable enterprises to bring cloud-hosted data back on-premises, making previously siloed or inaccessible datasets available for AI inference, fine-tuning, and analytics workloads.

Availability

Cloudian HyperStore 8.2.6 is available now as an NVIDIA-Certified Storage solution. For more information, visit www.cloudian.com or contact your Cloudian representative.

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