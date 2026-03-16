Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform Achieves Lenovo Validated Design Certification

Pre-validated configuration accelerates enterprise AI deployment while maintaining complete data sovereignty

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, Inc. today announced that its HyperScale® AI Data Platform has successfully achieved Lenovo compatibility certification and is now a Lenovo Validated Design. The certification confirms that the Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform has been rigorously tested and validated on Lenovo infrastructure—giving enterprise customers and channel partners a pre-verified, low-risk path to deploying AI at scale while maintaining complete data sovereignty.

Most enterprise AI initiatives face a fundamental dilemma: move sensitive data to shared cloud environments that may not align with compliance requirements, or embark on complex custom development that typically takes months and often fails to deliver business value. Meanwhile, 80% of institutional knowledge—stored in documents, reports, images, and spreadsheets representing decades of expertise—remains inaccessible to AI systems.

Cloudian’s HyperScale AI Data Platform eliminates this choice with an integrated solution built on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and proven NVIDIA Blueprints. Now validated on Lenovo’s enterprise infrastructure, the platform delivers a tested, production-ready configuration that reduces architectural risk and accelerates time-to-value.

What Lenovo Validated Design Certification Means

Lenovo’s engineering validation framework puts solutions through comprehensive integration testing across compute, storage, networking, and AI software components. Achieving Lenovo Validated Design status means the Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform has been independently verified to perform reliably and consistently for enterprise AI data infrastructure workloads on Lenovo hardware.

For enterprise IT teams and channel partners, this certification delivers:

• Deployment confidence: Pre-tested reference architectures and sizing guidance eliminate guesswork and reduce deployment risk.

• Faster time-to-value: Pre-validated configurations replace months of custom integration work with a proven, repeatable deployment model.

• Vendor accountability: A jointly tested solution backed by both Cloudian and Lenovo support organizations.

Key Solution Capabilities

• Rapid AI deployment: Pre-validated configurations enable organizations to unlock the value of their institutional knowledge in days rather than months.

• Complete data sovereignty: On-premises and air-gapped deployment options ensure sensitive data never has to leave organizational control—with no cloud dependencies.

• Predictable economics: An integrated solution model with predictable CapEx pricing eliminates unpredictable AI cloud expenses, including per-token fees and data storage costs that can run five times higher than on-premises alternatives.

• 8X faster AI performance: Industry-leading S3 over RDMA technology delivers up to 8X faster vector database operations than CPU-based alternatives, enabling real-time AI responses across thousands of users.

• Unified architecture: A single platform integrates data, metadata, and vector database capabilities, eliminating the complexity and cost of managing separate systems.

• Enterprise-grade compliance: Built-in security features including encryption, role-based access control, and compliance with SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory standards.

• Data Repatriation: Integrated data migration technologies enable enterprises to bring cloud-hosted data back on-premises, making previously siloed or inaccessible datasets available for AI inference, fine-tuning, and analytics workloads.

Validated Hardware Configuration

The Lenovo Validated Design is built on the Lenovo Hybrid AI 285 platform, featuring the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 server, with up to eight NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, dual AMD EPYC 9535 64-core CPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNICs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, and Cloudian HyperStore NVMe-based storage. This integrated hardware foundation is purpose-built for demanding enterprise AI workloads while simplifying deployment and management. Cloudian plans for future versions of the Hyperscale AI Data Platform to be validated on Lenovo infrastructure including the NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

Executive Quotes

“Organizations need AI that works with their existing security and compliance requirements, not against them. The Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform delivers secure access to institutional knowledge with complete data sovereignty and rapid deployment. Achieving Lenovo Validated Design status gives enterprises the confidence of a rigorously tested, pre-validated architecture—so they can focus on outcomes, not integration.”

— Michael Tso, CEO, Cloudian

“Enterprise customers want the transformative power of AI without sacrificing control of their sensitive data or embarking on lengthy custom development projects. The Lenovo Validated Design for Hybrid AI with Cloudian addresses both concerns with a pre-validated solution. Customers and partners can deploy with confidence, knowing every component has been rigorously tested to deliver predictable performance and seamless integration.”

— Robert Daigle, Director of Global AI Business, Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo

Use Cases Across Regulated Industries

The platform’s document AI capabilities make decades of institutional knowledge instantly accessible through natural language queries. Its video AI capabilities enable AI agents to ingest massive volumes of live or archived video, summarize hours of footage in seconds, and trigger real-time alerts on user-defined events.

• Healthcare: Access patient records and clinical protocols while maintaining HIPAA compliance.

• Financial services: Search regulatory filings and contracts without exposing sensitive data to external providers.

• Government: Deploy sovereign AI infrastructure that keeps data within controlled boundaries; monitor video for security.

• Manufacturing: Access operational documentation, quality procedures, and training materials instantly; monitor video for safety compliance and quality control.

Availability

The Cloudian HyperScale AI Data Platform, now certified as a Lenovo Validated Design, is available through Lenovo and its authorized channel partners. Each system includes support services with remote management and 24×7 technical assistance. For more information, visit www.cloudian.com.

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