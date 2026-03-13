Councilmember Andrew Friedson’s Statement on Proposed FY27 Tax Increases

MARYLAND, March 13 - From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Councilmember Andrew Friedson made the following statement today after County Executive Marc Elrich released his Fiscal Year 2027 Recommended Operating Budget:

“Throughout my two terms on the County Council, including my time as Council President, I’ve prioritized making Montgomery County more affordable for families and more competitive for businesses. With the Trump Administration inflicting daily chaos on our community, and our families squeezed with increased costs, relentlessly focusing on affordability is more important than ever.

“As rising costs cause significant financial instability for families struggling to make ends meet, I am especially disappointed that the County Executive has proposed a series of tax increases in his recommended budget including a 6.3 cent property tax hike and an increase in the local income tax.

“Families are struggling to keep up with surging costs of groceries, gas, and energy bills so I will NOT support any new or increased taxes in this budget.

“Despite anemic job growth, the County Executive’s recommended $8.019 billion budget is $2.4 billion higher than just eight years ago, a 44 percent increase, as wages for working families have stagnated.

“I’ve consistently voted against tax increases – when the County Executive proposed increasing property tax rates in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, and again in 2023 and 2025, as well as last year’s proposed retroactive income tax hike. I continue to believe our future is brighter when we keep affordability for our families at the forefront of our decisions: by reducing the cost of living here, expanding economic growth and private sector investment to fund our priorities, and being more effective and efficient with the tax dollars we receive.

“I hope you’ll engage in the process. The Council’s public hearings on the Operating Budget are scheduled for April 7, 8 and 9. Those wishing to testify at the public hearings in person or virtually can sign up on the Council’s webpage or by calling 240-777-7803.”

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