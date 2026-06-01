Cloudian Announces Support for NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX Architecture and DOCA-Powered Security Innovations

S3-native object storage leader extends NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX collaboration with in-silicon data protection, secure context memory, and agent governance

The integration of NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX with Cloudian HyperStore provides customers with the confidence to securely scale AI.” — Jason Hardy, Vice President, Storage Technologies, NVIDIA

TAIPEI, CALIFORNIA, TAIWAN, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian today announced support for the NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX architecture featuring new security innovations, powered by NVIDIA DOCA, that are engineered to meet the demands of agentic AI in enterprise-scale systems. Building on Cloudian’s role as a launch partner for NVIDIA STX, the new capabilities will be delivered through Cloudian HyperStore.

NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX powers a new class of secure-by-design AI storage, embedding real-time protection for data, context memory, and agents directly in silicon. Delivered through NVIDIA DOCA, it enables inline security enforcement across AI workloads, data access, and distributed inference infrastructure. By processing data and enforcing security at AI agent speed, every interaction is continuously monitored, governed, and protected. This approach helps prevent data exfiltration, unauthorized access, and unintended agent behavior before threats propagate across the AI factory. It enables enterprises to reduce risk, enforce policies consistently, and establish a secure foundation for enterprise-scale agentic AI.

Secure-by-Design AI Storage, Enforced in Silicon

With this architecture, Cloudian HyperStore will support three layers of in-silicon protection delivered through NVIDIA DOCA:

• AI-Native Data Protection with NVIDIA DOCA Vault. Granular authorization policies are enforced on every access request, ensuring only authorized AI workloads — agents, inference pipelines, and applications — can reach the data they need. Policies block unauthorized file creation, limit drift, and prevent AI model exfiltration, even if the host OS is compromised.

• AI Context Memory Protection with NVIDIA DOCA Argus and DOCA Flow. AI-native KV cache data stored in a new context memory tier is protected through line-rate network segmentation and multi-tenant isolation across agents, tenants, and inference pipelines — without impacting AI performance.

• AI Agent Protection. Continuous, in-silicon analysis of agent integrity, data access patterns, network activity, and inter-agent interactions. Any deviation triggers immediate containment — such as blocking network access — before risk propagates.

NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, powered by NVIDIA DOCA, delivers runtime threat detection up to 1,000x faster than existing agentless solutions and enforces network and file access policies at line rates up to 800Gb/s, operating within an isolated trust domain independent of the host operating system and storage software.

Extending Cloudian’s Zero-Trust Foundation

Cloudian HyperStore already provides a zero-trust foundation for AI data, with government-verified security certifications, granular multi-tenancy, object lock immutability, AES-256 encryption with KMIP, and per-tenant isolation that separates tenant data both from other tenants and from the service provider. Combined with NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX, these protections will be enforced at AI agent speed, directly in the data path — giving enterprises a consistent, infrastructure-level security layer that scales with multi-agent workloads.

The initiative builds on Cloudian’s earlier integrations with NVIDIA technologies, including high-performance RDMA for S3 data transfers, NVIDIA-Certified Storage designation for HyperStore, and the HyperScale AI Data Platform for enterprise RAG and video understanding.

Executive Commentary

“Data is the fuel powering the agentic AI factory, and securing it has become inseparable from delivering it. By integrating NVIDIA BlueField-4 STX security innovations with Cloudian HyperStore, we are giving enterprises a single S3-native storage platform that combines exabyte scale, AI-class performance, and continuous, in-silicon protection — so they can scale agentic AI with confidence.”

— Michael Tso, CEO, Cloudian

"As agentic AI transforms every enterprise, the demand for a data infrastructure that can securely manage massive context and enforce real-time trust is paramount. The integration of NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX with Cloudian HyperStore provides customers with the confidence to securely scale AI."

— Jason Hardy, Vice President, Storage Technologies, NVIDIA

Availability

Cloudian solutions incorporating NVIDIA Vera BlueField-4 STX security innovations will be available through Cloudian and authorized channel partners, aligned with the broader availability of the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. For more information, visit www.cloudian.com.

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