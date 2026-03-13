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Friday, March 13, 2026

CANADA, December 3 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Oslo, Norway

9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Oslo, Norway.

Note for media:

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Bardufoss, Norway.

Note for media:

Bardufoss, Norway

1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Bardufoss, Norway.

Note for media:

2:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will observe a military demonstration as part of NATO’s Exercise Cold Response.

Note for media:

3:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a media availability with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Note for media:

5:05 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Closed to media

6:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Oslo, Norway.

Closed to media

Oslo, Norway

8:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Oslo, Norway.

Closed to media

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Friday, March 13, 2026

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