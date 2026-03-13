Communications and Digital Technologies on nominations for ICASA Council Members

Call for nominations for ICASA Council Members

Parliament has issued a call for nominations to fill four vacancies on the Council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

ICASA plays a critical role in regulating South Africa’s broadcasting, telecommunications and postal sectors, ensuring fair competition, protecting consumers and managing the country’s radio frequency spectrum in the public interest.

Nominations are sought for suitably qualified and experienced South African citizens with expertise in fields such as electronic communications, broadcasting policy, engineering, law, information technology, economics, finance, consumer protection and related disciplines.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, welcomed the call for nominations and emphasised the importance of appointing capable and principled leaders to the regulator.

“The strength of our communications regulator depends on the calibre of the people who serve on its Council. We need skilled, independent and committed professionals who will safeguard the public interest and help ensure a fair, competitive and innovative communications sector for South Africa,” said Minister Malatsi.

Nominations must include a signed acceptance by the nominee, a comprehensive CV and supporting documentation, and must be submitted to the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies via email at icasavacancies@parliament.gov.za by 27 March 2026 at 16:00.

Nominees will be subject to qualifications verification and security clearance as part of the appointment process.

Media enquiries:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

DCDT Media Officer

Cell: 060 886 4670

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

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