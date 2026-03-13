MEC Matome Chiloane hands over revamped Kagiso Community Library, 17 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, will officially hand over the newly revamped Kagiso Library to the Mogale City Local Municipality.

The modern facility is part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s initiatives to empower communities through education, access to resources, and the promotion of a culture of reading.

The day’s programme will feature sporting and recreational activities as well as performances by local artists.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Kagiso Ext 6, Kagiso, Mogale City Municipality

Enquiries:

Media coordinator

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

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