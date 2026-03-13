MEC Matome Chiloane hands over revamped Kagiso Community Library, 17 Mar
Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, will officially hand over the newly revamped Kagiso Library to the Mogale City Local Municipality.
The modern facility is part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s initiatives to empower communities through education, access to resources, and the promotion of a culture of reading.
The day’s programme will feature sporting and recreational activities as well as performances by local artists.
Event details
Date: Tuesday, 17 March 2026
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: Kagiso Ext 6, Kagiso, Mogale City Municipality
Enquiries:
Media coordinator
Tumelo Taunyane
Cell: 083 414 7049
E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za
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