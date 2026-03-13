Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins resigns 

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins has resigned from her position effective March 13 after more than six years in the role.

Before leading the Office of Natural Resources Trustee, Hart Stebbins served as a Bernalillo County Commissioner.

Rebecca Roose, Senior Infrastructure Advisor for the governor’s office, will assume the role of Acting Trustee for the Office of Natural Resources Trustee on March 13.

Governor Lujan Grisham thanks Trustee Hart Stebbins for her service.