Governor appoints Dylan O’Reilly to First Judicial District Court 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Dylan O’Reilly to serve as a judge on the First Judicial District Court, filling a newly created judgeship established by the New Mexico Legislature.

O’Reilly’s appointment commences July 4, 2026. Under state law, his term runs until the next general election following his appointment, at which point he may stand for election to a full term.

O’Reilly has practiced law in New Mexico for 26 years. He is a shareholder and director at Miller Stratvert P.A., where his practice has focused on commercial litigation and outside general counsel work for hospitals, universities and businesses across the state. He currently serves as a Bar Commissioner for the State Bar of New Mexico and as Rules Committee Chair of the New Mexico Board of Bar Examiners, where he led a rewrite of the board’s appeals procedures.

O’Reilly earned his Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1999, where he received the Judge Oliver Seth Award for Ethics. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Oberlin College. He is a lifelong New Mexico resident.