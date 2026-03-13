2026 College Access Award Winners

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the recipients of the 2026 New York State College Access Awards that celebrate the outstanding efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to supporting financial aid awareness, expanding access to and affordability of higher education across the state, and breaking down barriers to ensure all New York students can pursue their educational goals.

The award winners were announced during the 2026 New York State College Access Conference (NYSCAC), a landmark event that brought together financial aid professionals, guidance counselors, advocates, and higher education leaders committed to expanding college opportunity across New York. This first-of-its-kind conference in New York featured expert-led workshops on navigating the changing federal financial aid landscape, best practices for promoting FAFSA and TAP completion, and strategies for supporting students and underscores New York’s commitment to improving college affordability and access for all students. Governor Hochul welcomed attendees to the conference through a video address, where she highlighted the critical role they play in supporting New York’s students and families.

“Congratulations to the recipients of the 2026 New York State College Access Awards, whose extraordinary efforts are breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities for students across our state," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "This inaugural conference embodies the progress and dedication that define New York’s mission to enhance college affordability and accessibility, because when we invest in education, we invest in the future of our state."

This year’s awards celebrate excellence across five distinct categories, each recognizing outstanding contributions to educational equity and opportunity. The award categories and winners include:

The Dr. Guillermo Linares Leadership Award : Celebrating the enduring legacy of Dr. Guillermo Linares, this award honors an individual who exemplifies his commitment to advancing higher education in New York State. It recognizes a visionary leader driving initiatives that open doors for students and enhance the availability of financial aid, empowering them to achieve their academic goals.

: Celebrating the enduring legacy of Dr. Guillermo Linares, this award honors an individual who exemplifies his commitment to advancing higher education in New York State. It recognizes a visionary leader driving initiatives that open doors for students and enhance the availability of financial aid, empowering them to achieve their academic goals. Recipient: Dr. Mery Diaz, Professor, NYC College of Technology

The Pathway Builder Award: Honors organizations and individuals that create impactful pathways to higher education for underserved and underrepresented students.

Honors organizations and individuals that create impactful pathways to higher education for underserved and underrepresented students. Recipients: College and Career Advising Fellows, CUNY Monroe University Ricardo Brens, Director of Postsecondary Education, High School for Law/Public Service Shavon Munchez-Jackson, College Connections Initiative Senior Advisor, SUNY Brooklyn Educational Opportunity Center Yonkers Partners in Education

College Application Month Award of Excellence: Recognizes schools that implement innovative and effective strategies to increase college and financial aid application completion.

Recognizes schools that implement innovative and effective strategies to increase college and financial aid application completion. Recipients: Melissa Ferguson, High School Postsecondary Counselor, Brentwood High School Marissa Kropp, School Counselor, Belmont Preparatory High School

Financial Aid Navigator Award: Recognizes professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication in helping students and families navigate the financial aid process.

Recognizes professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication in helping students and families navigate the financial aid process. Recipients: Akil Bello, Director of College Advising and FAFSA Completion Initiative, SUNY Norma Feriz-Gordon, College and Career Success Coach, Office of Student Pathways at NYC Public Schools Maria Gordineer, College Advisor, Peekskill City School District Stacy Rankin, Supervisor, Say Yes Buffalo

FAFSA Champion Award: Recognizes leaders and organizations whose contributions significantly increase FAFSA awareness, completion, and student access to financial aid across New York State.

Recognizes leaders and organizations whose contributions significantly increase FAFSA awareness, completion, and student access to financial aid across New York State. Recipients: Dr. Anael Alston, Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Access, Equity, and Community Engagement Services, NYS Education Department Deb Alverson, Vice President of Middle School Counselors, NYS School Counselor Association Jessica Arkin, College and Post-Secondary Counselor, The High School for Environmental Studies Priscilla Armsby, Assistant Director, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Kyle Belokopitsky, Executive Director, Parent Teacher Association Katie Cooney Lesko, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Russell Sage College Carmen Diaz-Malvido, CEO, Aspira of New York Evalyn Gleason, Senior Program Manager, TeachNY Shaun Hoff, Associate Director, SUNY New Paltz Sandy Jimenez, Postsecondary Pathways Resource Manager, New Visions Lucy R. McIntyre, Deputy Director and Compliance Officer, CUNY Kim Nauer, Director, UnderstandingFAFSA.org Luca O. Rallis, President, SUNY Student Assembly Dan Robinson, Director, Pace University James Rodriguez, Coordinator, United Federation of Teachers Gene Rogers, Counselor, Molloy University Erica Rose, Vice President of Strategy for Advising Partnerships, UAspire Brian Smith, Director of Student Financial Services, SUNY Cobleskill



Acting President of the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Doris B. González said, “Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 New York State College Access Awards. Your unwavering dedication and partnership have been instrumental in helping HESC expand its impact and support students. This year’s College Access Conference provided an incredible platform to unite counselors, financial aid professionals and partners who share a collective mission to create pathways to success for every student and to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our award recipients. Together, we are transforming the dream of higher education into an attainable reality for millions of New Yorkers."

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, "We are proud to work with Governor Hochul, state leaders, and community partners to make the path to higher education more accessible and help ensure that there is a place for every New Yorker at SUNY. Through the strong support from Governor Hochul and the State Legislature, and with strengthened student support services and resources, we ensure that every student has access to an excellent education and opportunities that help them achieve their dreams. My congratulations to the College Access Award winners from SUNY, including Akil Bello, Shaun Hoff, Shavon Munchez-Jackson, Brian Smith and especially SUNY Trustee and President of the SUNY Student Assembly Luca O. Rallis."

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, "We are proud to recognize the College Access Award winners, especially SUNY Trustee and President of the SUNY Student Assembly Luca O. Rallis, for their steadfast dedication to removing barriers to higher education. Their incredible work coupled with initiatives like the New York State College Access Conference underscores the immense value of student support services. We thank Governor Hochul and state leaders for their steadfast support of SUNY and for ensuring that everyone has access to opportunities that fuel upward mobility and help them reach their full potential."

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Congratulations to all those honored for their work making college possible for more New York students and families by expanding access to financial aid. We’re proud that CUNY is part of this work, grateful to HESC for convening the inaugural College Access Conference and appreciative of Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to affordable, high‑quality public higher education for every New Yorker.”

State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The New York State College Access Conference reflects the power of partnership in expanding opportunity for students and families across our state. By bringing together financial aid professionals, counselors, advocates and higher education leaders, we are strengthening the network of support that helps students navigate the path to college. I congratulate this year’s College Access Award recipients and thank them for their unwavering commitment to ensuring that every New York student can access the resources, guidance and financial support needed to pursue their education goals.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “Congratulations to the recipients of the 2026 New York State College Access Awards and to our partners at the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation for convening this important inaugural conference. Across New York, counselors, financial aid professionals and college access advocates work every day to ensure students and families understand the opportunities available through programs like FAFSA, TAP, among others administered by HESC. Their leadership is essential to expanding access and affordability, and to helping more students pursue higher education and careers that strengthen our communities and our state. CICU is proud to partner in this effort and to celebrate the individuals and organizations whose work is opening doors for students across New York.”

Association of Private Colleges President Donna S. Gurnett said, "The Association of Private Colleges is beyond thrilled to participate alongside our industry partners in the inaugural New York State College Access Conference. This is yet another example of how the public and private sectors of higher education can come together to help ensure more New Yorkers have access to the tools and resources they need to pursue the postsecondary path of their choice. Thank you to Governor Hochul and HESC leadership for continuing to make college access and affordability a priority for students in New York State."

The inaugural Conference marks a defining moment for the State and serves as a pillar in the Governor’s mission to make college more attainable through shared commitment, expanded partnerships and historic investments. Highlighted in a powerful opening video, the transformative progress in education under Governor Hochul’s leadership has propelled New York to rank fifth in the nation for FAFSA completions—a testament to the state’s dedication to supporting students, empowering families, and raising awareness of financial aid opportunities. Initiatives such as College Application Month, Financial Aid Awareness Month, expanded FAFSA completion events and strengthened statewide partnerships continue to build momentum and ensure more New Yorkers are prepared to pursue higher education.

This progress is a testament to the collaborative efforts of organizations and institutions dedicated to supporting students and families. The conference was hosted by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, in partnership with the State University of New York, the City University of New York, the New York State Education Department, the Association of Private Colleges and the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

Event photos and conference session recordings are available on HESC’s website.