ULTIMATE A Causation-Driven Architecture Investment System with 25-Year Track Record Offered for Institutional Licensing

ULTIMATE Proprietary Asset Management Algorithm

NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ULTIMATE, a new causation-driven macroeconomic proprietary algorithmic architecture is being introduced to institutional investors, portfolio managers, and financial markets, through licensing and acquisition.ULTIMATE is a proprietary, scalable asset-management system built around a documented causation cascade-based (a map of market drivers and how they flow through the system) portfolio decision system with a 25-year live track record. This fiduciary management system has provided performance at S&P returns for less than S&P risk, or performance greater than the S&P 500 at S&P risk.It utilizes a structured engine that maps key macro drivers and regime transitions to portfolio positioning and risk controls. The goal is repeatable cause-and-effect logic that supports disciplined decisions across market conditions.Performance: Upside capture (cumulative): 75.48% Downside capture (cumulative): 50.04% 10-year ULTIMATE Return at S & P Market Risk = 19% vs S & P = 17% 10-year ULTIMATE Return at 71% risk of S & P = 13.4% vs S & P = 15% 10-year ULTIMATE provided a 79% return of the S&P average return with 71% of the risk ULTIMATE has been tested to be superior to 5581 US Equity Mutual Funds and 3402 ETF’sThe framework was developed through an extended research effort examining how economic forces—particularly monetary policy—propagate through financial markets and influence asset prices over time.ULTIMATE departs from traditional investment approaches that focus primarily on statistical correlations between financial variables. Instead, the framework understands the causal economic forces that influence asset prices rather than reacting solely to short-term market movements and is designed to analyze the underlying economic relationships that drive market behavior.The architecture integrates several analytical components intended to evaluate macroeconomic conditions, guide portfolio construction decisions, and establish disciplined conditions under which portfolio adjustments occur.While the detailed methodology remains proprietary, the framework is described as a macroeconomic portfolio intelligence architecture capable of supporting investment decision-making across a range of institutional settings.Potential applications discussed within the industry include macroeconomic regime identification, portfolio construction support, and long-term risk management across diversified investment portfolios.The architecture is designed to be adaptable across multiple institutional investment environments, including asset management firms, registered investment advisers, and systematic investment platforms.Further technical materials and research documentation describing the framework are available for institutional review.OfferingULTIMATE system is available for Licensing and Acquisition through IPApproach LLC.Contact Justin Ehrlickman at Justin@IPApproach.com or 845.558.7901; or Richard Ehrlickman at Rich@IPApproach.com or 845.558.8300

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