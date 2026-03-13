Alice D. Johnson Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dani Johnson, founder of Special Gathering, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how intentionally designed convenings can catalyze collaboration, equity-driven dialogue, and meaningful social impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Johnson explores how thoughtfully designed gatherings can move beyond traditional events to become strategic spaces for alignment, collaboration, and systems-level change. She also breaks down how intentional facilitation, clear purpose, and inclusive dialogue can transform convenings into catalysts for measurable progress.Dani’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/dani-johnson

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