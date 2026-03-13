Excello Launches AI Platform to Help Founders Turn Strategy Into Weekly Execution

The Excello Framework connects a founder's North Star to weekly execution through structured AI coaching.

AI-powered platform helps founders connect their North Star strategy to weekly execution through personalized coaching and performance tracking.

Most founders don't fail because they lack ambition. They fail because execution becomes fragmented.” — Patrick Eldon, Founder of Excello

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excello today announced the launch of its AI-powered executive intelligence platform designed to help founders and CEOs translate strategy into disciplined weekly execution. The platform combines strategic planning, performance tracking, and personalized AI coaching to help leaders focus on the few actions that move their companies forward each week.The launch comes as founders increasingly turn to AI tools to augment decision-making and operational discipline as companies scale.Many companies set goals but struggle to translate them into consistent progress. Excello was built to close that gap by guiding leaders through a structured execution system that connects long-term strategy to weekly commitments. The platform helps users define a clear North Star for their company, translate that into annual and quarterly priorities, and track progress through measurable outcomes."Most founders don't fail because they lack ambition. They fail because execution becomes fragmented," said Patrick Eldon, founder of Excello. "Excello connects your North Star to what you actually do on Tuesday. That's the gap no amount of ambition closes on its own."The platform integrates a strategic framework with conversational AI coaching personalized to each leader's decision-making style. Using a DISC-based assessment, Excello calibrates its coaching approach to how each founder communicates, processes information, and makes decisions under pressure. Users can define company vision, mission, and core values, set annual objectives, establish quarterly OKRs, and commit to weekly execution steps that keep the organization aligned.Excello's AI coach functions as a strategic thought partner, prompting leaders to clarify their thinking, identify obstacles, and maintain momentum toward their goals. The system continuously analyzes progress and surfaces insights designed to help users stay focused on execution rather than activity. The platform also includes investor readiness scoring and VC pitch simulations, allowing founders to pressure-test their fundraising preparedness before real stakes are on the table.The platform is launching initially for founders, CEOs, and leadership teams who want a structured approach to strategy and execution without the cost or scheduling constraints of traditional coaching engagements.Excello is available for waitlist at https://excello.ai About ExcelloExcello is an AI-powered executive intelligence and execution platform designed for founders and CEOs. Founded by entrepreneur Patrick Eldon, the platform combines structured strategy frameworks with DISC-personalized AI coaching to help leaders define clear objectives, track progress, and maintain disciplined execution as they scale their businesses.Media ContactExcellohello@excello.ai

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