digna Reports 12-Month Enterprise Deployment Without Traditional Data Quality Rules

digna data quality & observability platform

Enterprise deployment shows how AI-driven observability replaced thousands of manual data quality rules while maintaining reliable data monitoring.

By modeling underlying data behavior mathematically, deviations can be detected without encoding thousands of predefined conditions.” — Danijel Kivaranovic

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- digna announced that a large-scale enterprise data warehouse operated for twelve consecutive months without executing traditional manually coded data quality rules, relying instead on adaptive anomaly detection embedded in its Data Quality & Observability Platform.According to the company, the deployment replaced thousands of manually written validation checks, including null validations, threshold controls, and custom SQL assertions with AI-driven monitoring integrated directly into the platform. Rather than relying on predefined scripts, the system analyzed behavioral patterns across datasets to detect irregularities automatically.The results were later presented through a customer testimonial at the ADV Data Excellence Conference in Vienna. The company said the deployment demonstrates a shift from static validation models toward adaptive monitoring approaches for large-scale enterprise data environments.For decades, enterprise data warehouses have relied on rule-based validation frameworks to monitor data quality. These systems typically require engineers to define conditions such as null checks, threshold limits, or SQL assertions designed to flag known errors. As data ecosystems expand, these rule sets can grow to thousands of conditions that must be maintained and updated as data structures evolve.Marcin Chudeusz, CEO of digna, said the increasing complexity of enterprise data infrastructure is challenging the scalability of traditional rule-based governance models.“Enterprise platforms are continuously evolving,” Chudeusz said. “When validation depends on manually defined rules, governance becomes reactive and difficult to scale. Our objective is to strengthen governance by embedding intelligent observability directly into the data environment so monitoring adapts as systems change.”The platform’s monitoring system applies statistical learning methods, including distribution-free anomaly detection and adaptive prediction intervals, to identify deviations from expected data behavior. Instead of defining explicit rules for each potential issue, the system models how datasets behave over time and detects anomalies when patterns change.Danijel Kivaranovic, PhD, CTO of digna, said the approach reflects principles from statistical learning theory.“Rule-based systems assume potential issues can be fully specified in advance,” Kivaranovic said. “In complex data ecosystems that assumption often does not hold. By modeling underlying data behavior mathematically, deviations can be detected without encoding thousands of predefined conditions.”According to the company, the approach reduces the operational overhead associated with maintaining large rule inventories while expanding monitoring coverage across complex environments that experience frequent schema changes, new data sources, and evolving business logic.The company said the documented twelve-month deployment suggests that adaptive monitoring models may offer an alternative governance approach as enterprise data ecosystems continue to grow in scale and complexity.About dignadigna develops enterprise software focused on data quality monitoring, observability, and governance automation. The platform applies AI-driven anomaly detection to monitor large-scale data environments without relying on extensive manually coded validation rules.

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