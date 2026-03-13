Biohacking Skin Aging: OM Botanical Reveals a New Science-Driven Approach to Skin Longevity

New high-performance plant-base formulations target the skin microbiome, barrier repair, and cellular renewal for more youthful skin

We are biohacking the aging process by giving the skin the precise microbial fuel it needs to repair itself at a cellular level. We aren't fighting nature; we’re upgrading it.” — Sudhir Shah

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global biohacking movement shifts its focus from internal supplements to external health, OM Botanical today announced a paradigm shift in skincare: the launch of its Microbiome-Balancing Face Serums and Oils. Engineered for "Skin Longevity," these biome balancing serum formulations move beyond surface-level beauty to optimize the skin’s cellular biology.In an era where "Anti-Aging" is being replaced by "Biological Optimization," OM Botanical’s new formulations leverages the power of Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Cold-Pressed Exosomes. These serums don't just mask wrinkles; they reinforce the skin’s microbiome—the invisible living shield that dictates how fast we age.The Science of Biohacking the Skin BarrierModern skincare has long been notorious for using harsh preservatives and "designer" actives that inadvertently kill the beneficial bacteria necessary for skin health. When this microbiome is decimated causing chemical induced dysbiosis, the result is "Inflammaging"—a state of chronic low-grade inflammation that accelerates cellular decay and accelerated aging."True skin health isn't about forced chemistry; it's about biological synergy," says Sudhir Shah, the scientist and founder of OM Botanical. "We are biohacking the aging process by giving the skin the precise microbial fuel it needs to repair itself at a cellular level. We aren't fighting nature; we’re upgrading it."The Longevity Stack: High-Performance Botanical ActivesThe new collection features a synergistic "Longevity Stack" of ingredients designed to outperform synthetic alternatives:Botanical Bakuchiol: A non-irritating phyto-retinol that drives cellular turnover without the "retinol burn" or sun sensitivity.Synergistic Vitamin C + 3 Antioxidants: A proprietary complex that neutralizes oxidative stress before it reaches the dermis.Niacinamide (B3) & Peptide Fusion: High-performance plant peptides that signal the skin to produce Type I Collagen.Cold-Pressed Exosome-Rich Oils: Plant-derived vesicles that act as "cellular messengers" to deliver nutrients deeper than traditional oils.The Shift Toward "Microbiome-Positive" WellnessOM Botanical’s launch arrives at a critical tipping point. Consumers are abandoning 12-step routines for "Skin-imalism" - fewer, more potent products that respect the acid mantle. By focusing on pH-balanced, unrefined, and chemical-free formulations, OM Botanical is setting a new standard for what it means to be a cutting edge "Microbiome-Friendly" brand.Availability & SustainabilityThe new Bio-Hacked Microbiome Collection is available now at https://ombotanical.com . Committed to the "Longevity" of the planet as well as the skin, all serums and oils are housed in self-sealing opaque black glass packaging.About OM BotanicalBased in Apex, North Carolina, OM Botanical is a biotech-driven skincare laboratory. By merging ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern biohacking principles, they create unrefined, whole-plant formulations that nourish the skin's living ecosystem. Founded by a scientist and Ayurvedic researcher Sudhir Shah, the brand champions biome balancing skincare formulations, full-spectrum herbal extract infused personal care products, and radical transparency. OM Botanical is redefining clean beauty with skincare that’s safe, sustainable, and clinically effective—without compromise.

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