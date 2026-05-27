OM Botanical Launches Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 Featuring Non-Nano Zinc Oxide and Raspberry Seed Oil

OM logo

A next-generation mineral sunscreen designed to deliver broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection without the heavy white cast, synthetic UV filters, or greasy feel.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OM Botanical has announced the launch of its newest innovation in clean sun care: the Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 , a high-performance mineral sunscreen formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, raspberry seed oil, fermented rice extracts, and organic botanical ingredients designed to protect skin while supporting skin barrier health.Developed to meet growing consumer demand for safer, reef-conscious, microbiome-friendly sun protection, the new formula offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB defense without relying on harmful chemical UV filters such as oxybenzone, octinoxate, octocrylene, or homosalate.“Consumers are increasingly educated about what they put on their skin and into the environment,” said a spokesperson for OM Botanical. “People want sunscreen that delivers serious protection without questionable ingredients, greasy residue, or the heavy white cast mineral sunscreens are notorious for. Our Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 was developed to change the way people experience mineral sun care.”Why Non-Nano Zinc Oxide MattersAt the core of OM Botanical’s sunscreen is 20% non-nano zinc oxide, considered one of the safest and most effective broad-spectrum mineral UV filters available today.Unlike many chemical sunscreen filters that absorb UV radiation and convert it into heat within the skin, zinc oxide functions primarily by reflecting, scattering, and absorbing ultraviolet radiation at the skin’s surface. Zinc oxide is uniquely valued because it provides protection across both UVA and UVB wavelengths, including longer UVA rays associated with premature aging, collagen breakdown, and hyperpigmentation.The “non-nano” designation refers to zinc oxide particles larger than 100 nanometers, designed to remain on the surface of the skin rather than penetrate deeply. Non-nano mineral filters have become increasingly sought after among health-conscious consumers and environmentally aware shoppers looking for reef-safe alternatives to conventional sunscreen chemistry.Research and environmental advocacy groups have also raised concerns over certain chemical sunscreen ingredients linked to coral bleaching and marine ecosystem disruption. As a result, regions including Hawaii have enacted restrictions on sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate.OM Botanical’s Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 was specifically formulated to provide robust broad-spectrum protection while maintaining a more elegant, lightweight, and wearable finish than traditional mineral sunscreens.Raspberry Seed Oil and Ferulic Acid Deliver Antioxidant SupportBeyond UV protection, OM Botanical’s formula incorporates antioxidant-rich botanical ingredients designed to help combat oxidative stress caused by sun exposure and environmental pollutants.One of the standout ingredients is Rubus idaeus (raspberry) seed oil, valued for its naturally occurring tocopherols, carotenoids, omega fatty acids, and antioxidant compounds that help support skin barrier function and hydration.While raspberry seed oil has gained popularity online in discussions about natural sun care, OM Botanical emphasizes that botanical oils alone are not substitutes for properly tested SPF systems. Instead, the company uses raspberry seed oil as a supportive antioxidant ingredient within a professionally formulated mineral sunscreen system built around clinically recognized UV filters.The sunscreen also contains ferulic acid, a potent antioxidant widely studied for its ability to help neutralize free radicals generated by UV exposure and environmental stressors. Ferulic acid is frequently incorporated into advanced skincare formulations because it helps stabilize antioxidants while supporting skin defense against visible signs of photoaging.Fermented Ingredients and Microbiome-Friendly DesignIn keeping with OM Botanical’s philosophy of microbiome-friendly skincare , the formula includes multiple fermented ingredients designed to support skin hydration and barrier resilience.These include:Leuconostoc/radish root ferment filtrate — a natural preservative alternative created through fermentation technologyJasmine rice ferment filtrateOryza sativa (rice) extractFermented skincare ingredients have attracted growing scientific and consumer interest due to their potential to improve ingredient bioavailability and support the skin microbiome.The formula also features organic aloe vera juice, rice bran oil, vegetable glycerin, and olive-derived emulsifiers to help moisturize and soothe skin during sun exposure.According to the company, the sunscreen was intentionally formulated without silicones, synthetic fragrance blends, or harsh preservatives commonly found in mainstream sunscreen products.Solving the Biggest Complaint About Mineral SunscreensOne of the most common consumer complaints surrounding mineral sunscreens is the thick, chalky white residue often associated with zinc oxide formulations.OM Botanical says the Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 was developed specifically to address these concerns through careful ingredient selection, zinc dispersion technology, and lightweight botanical emollients.The result is a sunscreen designed to blend more easily into skin while delivering high SPF protection suitable for daily wear.“People shouldn’t have to choose between safety and cosmetic elegance,” the company stated. “We wanted to create a sunscreen people genuinely enjoy using every day because consistent daily use is one of the most important steps for long-term skin health.”Growing Demand for Cleaner Sun CareConsumer interest in mineral and reef-safe sunscreens has accelerated dramatically in recent years as awareness grows surrounding both ingredient safety and environmental sustainability.Modern consumers are increasingly seeking:Broad-spectrum mineral UV protectionReef-safe sunscreen formulasNon-toxic skincare ingredientsSensitive skin-friendly SPF productsMicrobiome-friendly skincareLightweight daily mineral sunscreens Plant-based skincare alternativesAbout OM BotanicalOM Botanical is a high-performance plant-based skincare and haircare company focused on microbiome-friendly formulations made with organic botanicals, cold-pressed oils, fermented ingredients, and food-grade components whenever possible. The company develops products designed to support healthy skin function while minimizing exposure to unnecessary synthetic additives and environmentally harmful ingredients. OM Botanical believes the future of skincare lies in formulations that balance performance, transparency, sustainability, and skin compatibility.The new Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 is now available through the company’s website. https://ombotanical.com/products/sheer-mineral-sunscreen-spf-40

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.