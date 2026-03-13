UK Dentists Increasingly Turning to Digital Dental Lab Technology for Precision Restorations

GoDigital Dental Lab building, Nottingham, UK Go Digital Dental Implant Planning GoDigital Dental Laboratory Ceramics

Digital dentistry is transforming UK dental practices, with scanners, CAD/CAM and 3D technology enabling more accurate restorations and faster treatment.

Modern dental labs operate with advanced design software and manufacturing systems that enable highly precise restorations and faster delivery for dental practices” — Go Digital Dental

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental practices across the UK are increasingly adopting digital workflows as part of a wider shift toward more efficient, precise, and patient-friendly treatment. One of the most significant developments has been the growing reliance on advanced technology to support modern restorative dentistry as found at GoDigital Dental Lab Digital tools such as intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM design software, and 3D printing are impressions and physical models, clinicians can now capture detailed digital scans of a patient’s teeth and transmit them instantly to their dental laboratory This streamlined process allows laboratories to design and manufacture restorations such as crowns, bridges, veneers and dental implant lab solutions with exceptional accuracy. The digital workflow also improves communication between clinicians and technicians, helping to reduce turnaround times and improve treatment predictability.“Digital dentistry is changing how practices and laboratories work together,” said a spokesperson for Go Digital Dental. “Modern dental labs operate with advanced design software and manufacturing systems that enable highly precise restorations and faster delivery for dental practices.”Patients are also benefiting from the shift. Digital scanning is typically more comfortable than traditional impressions, while improved restoration accuracy can reduce chairside adjustments and overall treatment time.As scanning technology becomes more widely adopted across UK practices, collaboration with digitally focused laboratories is expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of restorative and implant dentistry.Press ContactGo Digital DentalEmail: media@godigital-dental.comWebsite: https://www.godigital-dental.com About Go Digital DentalGo Digital Dental is a UK-based dental laboratory specialising in digital dentistry workflows. The laboratory supports dental practices with advanced CAD/CAM design, precision manufacturing and modern restorative solutions, helping clinicians deliver accurate, efficient and predictable treatment outcomes for their patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.