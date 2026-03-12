Traffic Advisory For St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026

People attending the parade are strongly encouraged to take public transit.

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY PARADE – Sunday, March 15, 2026

The 2026 Parade Route is different from last year and goes in a reverse direction along the “historical” route and using East Sixth Street instead of East Fifth Street.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at 11:30 am and take place along the following route:

begin at Andrew Square, proceed up Dorchester Street;

right onto Telegraph Street;

right around Thomas Park;

left on G Street;

right onto 6th Street;

left on K Street;

right on 4th Street;

left on P Street;

left on East Broadway;

bear right onto West Broadway;

and finally right onto A Street, where the parade will conclude.

People attending the parade are strongly encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Learn more about transit options at mbta.com.

The Marine Park Garage at 12 Drydock Ave will offer reduced price parking for vehicles with a South Boston resident sticker for those who need to park away from the parade route. This will be offered from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Edgerley Family South Boston Club’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Road Race will occur the same day at 9:00am. The 5K race route starts at the South Boston Boys and Girls Club (SBBGC), proceeds on West 6th Street to Dorchester Street, Dorchester Street to East Broadway, East Broadway to the Farragut Statue, across Farragut Road at Day Blvd. where it turns around back onto East Broadway and continues across L Street to West Broadway, then turns left onto E Street and left back onto West 6th and finishes back at the SBBGC.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Gillette Park to Old Colony Avenue, and both sides, from Damrell Street to Kemp Street

Boston Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Street heading southerly to Ellery Street

Preble Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Old Colony Avenue

Dexter Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Ellery Street

Dorchester Street - Both sides, from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Avenue

Damrell Street - Both sides, from Old Colony Avenue to Dorchester Avenue

Telegraph Street - Both sides, from Thomas Park to Dorchester Street

Thomas Park - Both sides of southerly arm (normal traffic flow), from Telegraph Street to G Street

G Street - Both sides, from Story Street to #96 G Street

East Sixth Street - Both sides, from K Street to G Street

K Street - Both sides, from East Fourth Street to East Sixth Street

East Fourth Street - Both sides, from P Street to K Street

P Street - Both sides, from East Broadway to East Fourth Street

East Broadway - Both sides, from Dorchester Street to P Street

West Broadway - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to Dorchester Street

A Street - Both sides, from Binford Street to West Broadway

West Second Street - Both sides, from Dorchester Avenue to A Street

Binford Street - Both sides, from A Street heading northwesterly to end at 45 Binford Street

East First Street - North side (opposite M Street Park), from driveway out of the MBTA Bus Layover opposite the basketball court to M Street

West Fourth Street - Both sides, from B Street to A Street

West Sixth Street - Both sides, from F Street to Dorchester Street (it has been requested to have the area cleared two (2) hours before the 11:00am race

F Street - Southeast side (odd side – Boys & Girls Club side), West Sixth Street to Bowen Street

Cars parked in restricted parking areas will be towed beginning at 2 a.m.