Sturlite Announces Successful SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud Implementation & RF Integration with Fingent

KOCHI, INDIA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sturlite, one of India’s leading electric and lighting brands, has announced the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud & RF Integration in partnership with Fingent. The initiative, which began in November 2025, is now officially wrapped up, marking a major milestone in Sturlite’s warehouse modernization. The team now looks forward to more intelligent warehouse operations and enhanced supply chain capabilities.Sturlite’s Vision for ModernizationSturlite has always embraced modernization as a core part of its growth journey. Established in 2009, the company has steadily grown into one of India’s recognized brands in the electrical and lighting industry. Their strategy has remained consistent—adapting and evolving with changing times.In today’s turbulent markets, where consumer demands and supply chain requirements are constantly shifting, Sturlite recognized the need to leverage new-age technologies to transform its warehouses. By implementing SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud & RF Integration, the company can now benefit from enhanced visibility, improved operational accuracy, and more streamlined warehouse operations.The Implementation JourneyThe SAP EWM implementation for Sturlite was led by Fingent’s SAP experts. The team worked closely with Sturlite to ensure a smooth transition to the new system. As an SAP Silver Partner, Fingent developed a strategic roadmap to support secure data migration and effective system optimization, while ensuring uninterrupted business operations during the transition.With years of experience in delivering enterprise SAP solutions, Fingent has consistently empowered modern businesses in driving digital transformation. Known for a solution-driven approach and strong implementation expertise, Fingent has always proved to be a reliable SAP partner for growing businesses.For Sturlite, the Fingent team ensured a smooth implementation through continuous monitoring, database health checks, and effective system configuration.The Fingent team continues to provide technical support and guidance to ensure the system operates smoothly and is effectively integrated into Sturlite’s daily warehouse operations.Why Are Businesses Turning to SAP EWM PUBLIC CLOUDAs supply chains grow more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, organizations are increasingly turning to advanced warehouse management solutions like SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) on Public Cloud. The solution empowers businesses with:Faster time to implement with Industry best practicesReal-time visibility into inventoryOptimized warehouse layoutsAutomated key processesOrder fulfilment speed, andImproved order accuracy.By integrating warehouse operations with enterprise-wide systems, SAP EWM Public Cloud helps businesses reduce operational errors and inefficiencies. For companies operating in large or complex warehouse environments, SAP EWM systems provide the scalability and control required to support long-term growth.What’s Ahead for SturliteThe SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud implementation & RF Integration promises a more streamlined and efficient warehouse management for Sturlite. SAP EWM is designed to help organizations manage complex warehouse environments with efficiency. The platform offers real-time inventory tracking, optimized storage management, automated workflows, and improved order fulfillment.By adopting SAP EWM Public Cloud & RF Integration, Sturlite can now reduce manual effort, minimize errors, and increase operational speed. It will also help them scale warehouse operations while maintaining accuracy and control.With the successful SAP EWM Public Cloud implementation & RF Integration, Sturlite is now better equipped to tackle the market challenges. Greater operational transparency and the ability to respond quickly to changing demands will now power them to function smarter and deliver more quickly.The transformation will further strengthen the company’s growth trajectory and competitiveness in India’s dynamic electrical and lighting industry.

