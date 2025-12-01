Sturlite Partners With Fingent for SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud Implementation

As Sturlite drives digital transformation, Fingent is proud to stand beside them, delivering SAP-powered innovation, intelligence, and operational excellence.” — Dileep Jacob, SVP - Global Operations, Fingent

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major business innovation, Sturlite, a leading player in the lighting and electrical industry, partnered with Fingent for SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud Implementation. SAP S/4HANA EWM is a cloud-native warehouse management solution that offers flexibility, integrated functionalities, and real-time data intelligence. The implementation will lay a strong foundation for Sturlite to elevate their performance and growth with the right technologies.About Sturlite and their Innovation JourneySturlite, established in 2009, ventured first in the Wire & Cables industry. Evolving with time and recognizing the need to modernize, the company expanded their line to innovative lighting solutions. Today, they offer a wide variety of high-quality, energy-efficient products designed for modern industrial, commercial, and residential use. Their strong manufacturing backbone and commitment to innovation have helped them expand their footprint across India and international markets.Why SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud?With rapid growth, the brand realised the need to optimize warehouse performance, inventory accuracy, and order fulfillment for a competitive advantage. Traditional systems lack the flexibility required to support sudden demand surges, omni-channel distribution, or business expansion. They cripple supply chains from doing more —make strategic decisions, have real-time visibility, or operate faster with automation.In their search for a better solution, Sturlite led to the decisive decision to adopt a future-ready cloud ERP platform. The SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud implementation will empower the company with:Real-time visibility for accurate and timely decisions.Flexible and scalable warehouse processes.Ability to quickly adapt to evolving business models.Quicker implementation and continuous innovation with cloud-native deployment.Streamlined inbound and outbound operations.Automation and advanced task orchestration.Reduced manual errors through guided workflows, barcode integration, and quality management capabilities.Standardized processes that align with global best practices.Built-in analytics and performance dashboards powered by SAP HANA for faster insights.Sturlite’s Partnership With FingentBusiness leaders see most success with technology only when they have clear objectives and the right strategy. Partnering with reliable tech expertise smoothens this process. They help analyse business problems, identify unique opportunities, and create roadmaps for successful implementation. Fingent’s SAP expertise brings decades of experience in providing transformative solutions for global enterprises across manufacturing, retail, logistics, and other industries. As a SAP Silver Partner, they specialize in:SAP S/4HANA Migration & Conversion ServicesSAP Application Management Services (SAP AMS)SAP Ariba SolutionsSAP Analytics CloudThrough this project, Fingent will help Sturlite implement a robust, cloud-enabled warehouse management solution that will enable them to fuel their business growth with an intelligent, automated, and responsive warehouse ecosystem.A Step Forward in Digital TransformationSturlite’s strategic partnership with Fingent is a major step towards digital transformation. Reshaping their supply chain with SAP S/4HANA EWM Public Cloud will enable the brand to stand taller with intelligent data, real-time visibility, automation abilities, and smarter workflows. The initiative is surely promising more agile operations and prompt customer service. For Fingent, this is a major implementation project. They are excited to support this transformation and look forward to a successful and long-term partnership.

