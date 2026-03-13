Submit Release
Future Leaders Conclave 2026

TORONTO, CANADA, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future Leaders Conclave 2026 returns to Toronto as a premier global leadership and recognition platform, bringing together visionary founders, CXOs, policymakers, innovators, ESG champions, and industry disruptors for a powerful day of insights, collaboration, and celebration.

Organised by Next Business Media, the conclave is designed to spotlight transformative leadership, responsible innovation, and sustainable growth shaping the future global economy.

Event Details

Date: 29 May 2026
Location: Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport, Toronto, Canada
Website: futureleadersconclave.com


Key Highlights

● Visionary keynote sessions from global business and ESG leaders

● High-impact panel discussions on leadership, AI, digital transformation, sustainability, governance, and innovation

● Dedicated ESG & sustainability spotlight sessions aligned with responsible growth and long-term impact

● Future Leaders Awards recognising excellence across industries

● Exclusive networking with global decision-makers, founders, and investors

● Premium red-carpet Awards Gala & leadership celebration


Speaker Line-Up (Featured Leaders)

● Jihane Labib – Global leadership & inclusion expert

● Tobe A. – Founder & CEO, Data Techcon

● Sheena Yap Chan – Bestselling author & leadership advocate

● Suzanne Knight – CEO, mBolden

The conclave features global executives, sustainability advocates, AI innovators, and enterprise leaders driving impact across industries.


Awards Categories

The Future Leaders Awards 2026 will honour:

● Transformational Leadership Excellence

● ESG & Sustainability Leadership

● AI & Innovation Impact

● Inclusive & Diversity Leadership

● High-Growth Enterprise Leadership

● Emerging Future Leader of the Year

The awards celebrate individuals and organisations that are building sustainable, ethical, and future-ready enterprises.


Exhibitors & Participating Companies

The conclave will host innovative companies and ecosystem partners from technology, ESG, AI, consulting, education, finance, and impact-driven sectors, including:

● Data Techcon

● mBolden

● Wiley

Exhibition spaces provide companies a platform to showcase innovation, connect with global leaders, and build strategic partnerships.


Sponsorship Opportunities

Future Leaders Conclave offers exclusive sponsorship packages designed for global brands seeking:

● Premium brand visibility

● Thought-leadership positioning

● Direct access to CXOs & decision-makers

● ESG and sustainability association

● Strategic networking & business development opportunities

Sponsors gain high-impact exposure through keynote slots, branding integrations, award partnerships, and curated networking engagements.


Message from the Founder

Anas Jawed, Founder & CEO, Next Business Media

“Future Leaders Conclave is built to recognise real impact — not just scale. We are creating a global ecosystem where leadership, innovation, and ESG-driven responsibility converge to shape the future. Toronto 2026 will bring together the leaders who are not only succeeding today but building a sustainable blueprint for tomorrow.”

Anuj Rajput
Future Leaders Conclave
contact@nextbusinessmedia.com
