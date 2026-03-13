TORONTO, CANADA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future Leaders Conclave 2026 returns to Toronto as a premier global leadership and recognition platform, bringing together visionary founders, CXOs, policymakers, innovators, ESG champions, and industry disruptors for a powerful day of insights, collaboration, and celebration.Organised by Next Business Media, the conclave is designed to spotlight transformative leadership, responsible innovation, and sustainable growth shaping the future global economy.Event DetailsDate: 29 May 2026Location: Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport, Toronto, CanadaWebsite: futureleadersconclave.com Key Highlights● Visionary keynote sessions from global business and ESG leaders● High-impact panel discussions on leadership, AI, digital transformation, sustainability, governance, and innovation● Dedicated ESG & sustainability spotlight sessions aligned with responsible growth and long-term impact● Future Leaders Awards recognising excellence across industries● Exclusive networking with global decision-makers, founders, and investors● Premium red-carpet Awards Gala & leadership celebrationSpeaker Line-Up (Featured Leaders)● Jihane Labib – Global leadership & inclusion expert● Tobe A. – Founder & CEO, Data Techcon● Sheena Yap Chan – Bestselling author & leadership advocate● Suzanne Knight – CEO, mBoldenThe conclave features global executives, sustainability advocates, AI innovators, and enterprise leaders driving impact across industries.Awards CategoriesThe Future Leaders Awards 2026 will honour:● Transformational Leadership Excellence● ESG & Sustainability Leadership● AI & Innovation Impact● Inclusive & Diversity Leadership● High-Growth Enterprise Leadership● Emerging Future Leader of the YearThe awards celebrate individuals and organisations that are building sustainable, ethical, and future-ready enterprises.Exhibitors & Participating CompaniesThe conclave will host innovative companies and ecosystem partners from technology, ESG, AI, consulting, education, finance, and impact-driven sectors, including:● Data Techcon● mBolden● WileyExhibition spaces provide companies a platform to showcase innovation, connect with global leaders, and build strategic partnerships.Sponsorship OpportunitiesFuture Leaders Conclave offers exclusive sponsorship packages designed for global brands seeking:● Premium brand visibility● Thought-leadership positioning● Direct access to CXOs & decision-makers● ESG and sustainability association● Strategic networking & business development opportunitiesSponsors gain high-impact exposure through keynote slots, branding integrations, award partnerships, and curated networking engagements.Message from the FounderAnas Jawed, Founder & CEO, Next Business Media“Future Leaders Conclave is built to recognise real impact — not just scale. We are creating a global ecosystem where leadership, innovation, and ESG-driven responsibility converge to shape the future. Toronto 2026 will bring together the leaders who are not only succeeding today but building a sustainable blueprint for tomorrow.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.