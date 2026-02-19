Next Business Media Announces ESGNext Conference Dubai 2026: Pioneering ESG Excellence on September 18

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Business Media, a leader in organising high-impact industry conferences across agriculture, AI, energy, and sustainability, proudly announces the ESGNext Conference Dubai 2026. Scheduled for September 18, 2026, at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Deira Dubai, this one-day flagship event will convene over 500 C-suite executives, sustainability leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to drive actionable ESG strategies across the MENA region.Theme: ESG in Action – From Commitments to Measurable ImpactThe ESGNext Conference Dubai 2026 centres on transforming ESG commitments into measurable business outcomes. Through keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, and the prestigious ESGNext Awards gala, the event delivers a practical roadmap for sustainable transformation.Key sessions will explore integrating ESG frameworks into corporate governance, scaling green finance initiatives, leveraging AI and digital tools for environmental reporting, and implementing circular economy models. Real-world case studies from UAE pioneers will demonstrate successful net-zero transitions and impactful social investment strategies.Venue & LogisticsThe conference will take place at Crowne Plaza Deira Dubai, offering state-of-the-art ballrooms, luxurious accommodations, and convenient proximity to Dubai International Airport. Its strategic location ensures seamless access to Dubai’s major business districts, reinforcing the event’s mission of bridging global sustainability goals with regional innovation.Early booking is strongly advised for delegate passes, sponsorship packages, and hotel reservations to maximise networking and branding opportunities.ESGNext Awards: Celebrating ESG LeadershipA highlight of the conference is the ESGNext Awards, recognising exceptional achievements in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence. Organisations and leaders driving measurable ESG impact are invited to submit nominations atThe merit-based awards process features refundable fees for shortlisted entries and honours pioneers across the MENA region and global markets.Share Your ESG ExpertiseThought leaders and sustainability experts are invited to apply for speaking opportunities and position themselves as credible ESG voices before investors, regulators, and industry executives. Speaker applications are open at https://esgnextconference.com/apply-to-speak/ Selected speakers will receive formal confirmation and session details, gaining high-visibility platform exposure and strategic brand alignment within the ESG ecosystem.ESGNext Conference Dubai 2026In Dubai’s dynamic 2026 ESG calendar, ESGNext stands out through Next Business Media’s proven track record with flagship events such as Energy Evolution, PolyNext, AINext, DSCNext, and AgriNext.Attendees will network with regulators, including VARA and DFSA representatives, ESG-focused investment funds managing billions, and leading MENA decision-makers. Corporate ESG heads, investors, and consultants can expect measurable ROI through speaking engagements, award recognition, sponsorship exposure, and extended media visibility.Event DetailsDate: September 18, 2026Venue: Crowne Plaza Deira DubaiOrganiser: Next Business MediaWebsite: www.esgnextconference.com Awards Nominations: Nominate Now Speaker Applications: Apply to Speak Focus: ESG frameworks, awards, green finance, AI reportingContact: contact@nextbusinessmedia.comRegister today to shape sustainable business in one of the world’s fastest-growing ESG markets. For sponsorship, exhibition, speaking, or delegate registration, visit www.esgnextconference.com

