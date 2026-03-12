Legislative Changes Allowing Tailgating Continue to Move Forward

CANADA, March 12 - Released on March 12, 2026

The kickoff to tailgating during upcoming Saskatchewan Roughrider home games is one step closer after The Tailgating Act received Royal Assent in the legislature today.

Once related regulatory amendments are made, the Act will come into force and allow the Saskatchewan Roughriders to obtain a liquor permit to host tailgating events on game days during the upcoming 2026 season.

"A collaborative approach between our government, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, REAL District, the City of Regina, police, fire, Health and SGI has brought us to the goal line with only a couple more plays needed to get us into the end zone and make tailgating a reality for Rider Nation," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Warren Kaeding said. "Just as fans are getting excited about the upcoming Roughriders season with dreams of another championship, there is also a lot of anticipation about the opportunity for tailgating."

Tailgating events will be a way for Rider fans to further build excitement and community before home games. Authorized tailgaters will be able to set up in a designated area near Mosaic Stadium and bring their own beverages and food for grilling alongside friends and fellow fans.

The regulations currently being finalized will ensure the tailgating activities occur safely and responsibly.

-30-

