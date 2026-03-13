Saskatchewan's Wholesale Trade on the Rise

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 12, 2026

Today, Statistics Canada released January 2026 figures for wholesale trade, showing strong growth for the economy. Wholesale trade increased 9.3 per cent in January 2026 compared to January 2025, ranking first among the provinces. These numbers exclude petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain.

"Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Today's numbers paint a very positive picture for the people of this province. We are seeing more and more dollars flowing through our economy, which leads to increased jobs and opportunities Saskatchewan people depend on."

The value for January 2026 reached $3.9 billion.

Wholesale trade is a measure of the value of goods purchased in large quantities with the intention of being sold to resellers, but not to final consumers. These numbers exclude petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and exclude oilseed and grain.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion. This puts the province second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 2.0 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: