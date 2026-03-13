Speed limit changes on WYO 89 near Bear River

The Wyoming Department of Transportation WYDOT has issued a temporary speed limit change on Wyoming State Highway 89 in Bear River from mile marker 8.5 to mile marker 9.28 lowered from 65 MPH to 45 MPH. The new speed limit was effective Tuesday afternoon, after the new signs were installed.

The new speed limit will be in place for at least a year while engineers conduct a speed study in the area, gather information and conduct a full analysis of the effectiveness of the reduced speed limit change on driver behavior.

“We have been looking at safety issues in that area concerning unsafe driver behavior. We have tried a few other traffic calming solutions, like increasing signage and new striping and reducing the speed limit is just another tool in our toolbox. This summer we will conduct a speed study to see if reducing the speed limit is an effective way of calming traffic through the area,” WYDOT District 3 Traffic Engineer Darin Kaufman said.

To aid motorists with the change, the Town of Bear River will be installing radar feedback signs next week. Drivers should note the change in speed and adjust their driving accordingly. In roughly a year, engineers will review all the collected data and will set a permanent speed limit based on the results.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .