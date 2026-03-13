Special-Use Lanes will not run Friday, March 13

Main, News Posted on Mar 12, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises road users that all special-use lanes on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu will not be operational Friday, March 13, 2026, as crews prepare to address the impacts of the Kona Low. A full list of special-use lanes, which includes the Zipperlane and the Kῡhiō Highway Southbound Contraflow, can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/special-use-lanes/

The Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road Northbound Contraflow will be set up as Hawai‘i Island schools and state offices will be open.

HDOT reminds everyone to sign up for emergency notifications and avoid travel during active flood and wind warnings and advisories. If you must drive to evacuate or avoid a life-threatening situation, take the following precautions:

Turn your headlights on. It will help you see the road and help other drivers see you. If your car has daytime running lights, you should still put your headlights on, so drivers in vehicles behind you can see you better. Do not drive through flood waters. As little as 1 foot of rushing water can carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles. Slow down to avoid hydroplaning. Allow for increased stopping distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, as tires do not grip as well on wet roadways. Drive defensively. Steering around an obstacle is preferred over braking to avoid a collision, since sudden braking on wet roadways can lead to skidding, especially at speeds over 25 mph. If your car begins to skid, avoid slamming on the brakes as this will make it harder to regain control. Instead, continue to steer in the direction you want to go until your wheels have regained traction.

