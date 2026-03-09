Early 2026 traffic deaths Main, News Posted on Mar 9, 2026 in Highways News

HDOT Encourages People to Continue to Look out for Others on the Road

HONOLULU – Traffic fatalities heading into 2026 have shown a decrease compared to the same period in 2025. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is encouraged that there were 15 fewer traffic deaths so far this year and reminds all road users to follow the rules of the road and look out for one another.

“We’ve seen traffic fatalities cut in half as compared to last year and we need to double down on our combined efforts to keep all highway users safe,” explained Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Mahalo to police and sheriffs for targeted enforcement — and to drivers for improving our safety through actions and apps like our Safe Roads Challenge.”

HDOT introduced the Safe Roads Challenge in January 2026 and 1,704 Hawai‘i drivers have signed up to learn more about their driving, get safe driving tips and compete for prizes. Drivers can learn more about how to sign up and the monthly and grand prizes at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/hawaii-safe-roads-challenge/

HDOT is also continuing work on safety projects such as the installation of traffic signals on Kailua Road at its intersections with Uluoa Street and Ulumanu Drive and the expansion of the Red-Light and Speed Safety Camera program. For a full list of active safety projects and planned infrastructure countermeasures, see https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/Safety-Goals-2026/94wy-jt7r

This session, the Legislature is considering several traffic safety bills. Many focus on familiar issues like impaired driving, speeding, pedestrian safety, e-bikes and driver and vehicle requirements.

“As the needs and risks on our roadways evolve, we are continuing to advance legislation that strengthens safety for all who travel Hawaiʻi’s roads,” said House Transportation Committee Chair, Representative Darius Kila. “We all have loved ones waiting for us at home, so let’s each do our part to arrive alive.”

HDOT is supporting the following bills and encourages anyone interested in safety to review the bills via

HB1692 Move Over Law expansion to include all types of stopped vehicles displaying hazard warning lights or other recognized safety signals. Includes revision of §291-14 to include criteria prohibiting carrying passengers in the bed of a vehicle on roadways with speed limits of 46 mph or higher or three or more lanes traveling in the same direction. Goal: Improve safety by requiring drivers slow down or change lanes when approaching all types of stationary vehicles with warning signals and by adding clarifying language as guidance for riding in pickup truck beds. HB2020 Amends the driver’s license renewal process to require certain applicants to complete an educational course. Goal: To enhance traffic safety by improving driver knowledge and skills. HB2021 Defines electric bicycle and electric micro-mobility device. Authorizes the seizure of non-road-legal devices and prohibits persons under the age of sixteen from operating class 2 or class 3 devices without supervision. Goal: To provide clear guidance on the safe operation of e-bikes and other micromobility devices. HB2023 Establishes a program for active intelligent speed assistance systems as court-ordered penalty for repeat speed offenders. Goal: Leverage technology to reduce speeding-related crashes. HB2031 Creates a Transportation Administrative Hearings Branch within HDOT to handle contested transportation-related administrative cases such as automated citations, permit issues, CDL suspensions, and harbor/airport disputes. Centralizing these matters streamlines processes, ensures consistent standards, and reduces court backlog. Goal: Improve efficiency, consistency, and fairness in transportation-related adjudications while reducing court workload and administrative duplication. HB2033 Authorizes stop-arm cameras on school buses to enforce §291C-95 as civil violations via HDOT. Establishes owner liability with escalating fines ($250–$300), requires police image review, and mandates privacy safeguards (data deleted within 90 days). Goal: Deter illegal passing and protect students; includes unspecified implementation appropriation. HB2516 Requires helmets for riders under 18 on bikes, mopeds, e-bikes, and scooters, and for all ages on Class 3 e-bikes/mopeds. Goal: Promote safety and prevent head injuries.

As 2026 continues, the early traffic fatalities remind us that every decision on the road matters. Preliminary data shows that speed contributed to nearly half of the 16 fatal crashes, impairment is suspected in several cases — and two lives could possibly have been saved by use of a seatbelt or helmet. With six pedestrians, one motorcycle rider and one ATV rider among the victims, HDOT is stressing continued vigilance and safer choices.

