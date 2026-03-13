ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 13-16)

PHOENIX – Drivers should plan for a pair of closures for freeway improvement projects in the metro Phoenix area this weekend (March 13-16), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following scheduled freeway restrictions are in place: Southbound State Route 51 closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 16) for start of pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Bell, Greenway and Thunderbird roads also closed. Detours : Consider using southbound I-17 or southbound Loop 101 (Scottsdale area) as alternate freeway routes. Expect heavy traffic and delays in areas near the closure. Southbound SR 51 traffic exiting at Cactus Road will be detoured west on Cactus/Thunderbird roads to southbound Seventh Street and eastbound Northern Avenue.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Lindsay Road in Gilbert from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 16) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Williams Field Road, Santan Village Parkway and Val Vista Drive also closed. Detours : Westbound Loop 202 traffic can detour along the off- and on-ramps at Lindsay Road. Alternate routes include westbound Williams Field, Pecos or Germann roads to Gilbert Road (to avoid heavier traffic on Lindsay Road). Drivers also can consider using westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) as an alternate freeway route. Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region. Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.