Toledo Edison Announces Upcoming Rate Changes for Spring 2026

Toledo Edison (First Energy) Electricity Service Area

Toledo Edison customers could face $37 more per month by summer due to Winter Storm Fern and PJM capacity changes. Lock in a fixed rate now.

TOLEDO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts Say Locking In a Fixed Rate Now Could Save Households MoneyElectricity customers in the Toledo Edison service area may soon pay more for their power. Analysts at OHEnergyRatings.com say a mix of cold weather, rising natural gas prices, and higher capacity charges could push Toledo Edison's Price to Compare (PTC) rate up twice before summer gets fully underway. Together, these increases could raise an average monthly PTC bill by $37.You can find the full article here: https://www.ohenergyratings.com/about-us/press/toledo-edison-customers-face-higher-electric-bills-this-spring Winter Storm Fern Pushed Natural Gas Prices HigherJanuary's Winter Storm Fern sent natural gas demand soaring across the country this winter. Energy demand from LNG exports and data centers also added to the burden. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas power generation in the Lower 48 states jumped 14%. At the Henry Hub, the country's key natural gas pricing hub, the spot price hit $9.03 per mmBTU on January 28. Prices in the Northeast spiked even higher, topping $40 in some markets.By month's end, the February NYMEX futures contract for natural gas closed at $7.46 per mmBTU, nearly double the January price.Cold temperatures gripped most of Ohio through much of February. Though gas prices relented, cold weather drained stored natural gas supplies below their five-year average.Unfortunately, higher natural gas costs charged to electric generators are often delayed from showing up on consumers' electricity bills for a month or two. As a result, high February natural gas prices may affect Toledo electricity rates in April.What History Tells Us About April Rate ChangesAnalysts studied four years of rate data for five Ohio investor-owned utilities. They found clear patterns that signal higher bills ahead:· Over the past four years, when utility PTC rates changed in April, they rose by an average of a little more than 2%.· First Energy utilities, including Toledo Edison, tend to raise rates the most.· AEP Ohio and Duke Energy tend to raise rates the least.· A 2% hike would raise the PTC rate by about 2 cents per kWh, bringing Toledo Edison's rate to roughly 11.718 cents per kWh.Ohio households use about 850 kWh per month on average. Starting in April, PTC customers paying higher Toledo electricity rates could pay about $17 more per month on their supply charge.A Second Rate Hike Likely in JuneThe price increases do not stop there. Last year, the first capacity auction rate added an average of 2.2 cents per kWh to Ohio utility rates overnight.A new capacity auction rate takes effect June 1, 2026. While far more expensive than the previous year, PJM recently agreed to extend the existing price collar for two more years. However, like last year, it could add another 2 cents per kWh to the Toledo Edison PTC rate. This would push the rate to roughly 14 cents per kWh, adding another $20 per month for the typical household on the default rate.In short, Toledo Edison PTC customers could pay $37 more on the first day of summer for the same amount of electricity than they did on the first day of spring.Toledo Edison Customers Can Act NowOHEnergyRatings.com urges Toledo Edison customers that now is the perfect time to do an apples to apples Ohio rate comparison of fixed-rate plans before Toledo Edison's PTC prices rise. In most cases, customers can find a better deal on electricity for their homes by shopping for steady, fixed rate plans from certified retail energy suppliers."Consumers already know that data center development is going to keep raising supply rates," said Karl Trollinger, CEO of Electricity Ratings. " But we're now seeing that as this happens, the Toledo Edison Price to Compare rates could grow more volatile. With affordability at the top of consumers' minds, steady and predictable pricing from fixed plans makes it easier to budget monthly energy bills. Customers who lock in a fixed-rate plan now can avoid these future rate increases."OHEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###

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