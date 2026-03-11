Celebrating March as National Nutrition Month

Power your day with nutrition

March is National Nutrition Month and this year’s theme is “Discover the Power of Nutrition.” Food is more than fuel, and it can shape how you feel, move and think. Making balanced choices at meals and snacks powers your body and supports long-term health.

Including lean protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats in your meals can help keep your energy steady throughout the day. Drinking enough water helps with digestion, thinking clearly and staying energized. Small changes, like adding fruit to breakfast or a small salad at dinner, can make a big difference over time.

Finding healthy foods may feel challenging. Many communities offer help through farmers markets, food pantries and grocery delivery. A VA dietitian can also help you find food and nutrition programs and other resources. Together, you can make a plan that fits your needs.

Simple tips to build healthy habits

Add a fruit or vegetable to each meal.

Choose lean proteins like beans, fish, chicken or eggs.

Choose water or low-fat milk instead of sugary drinks.

Plan meals or snacks to avoid skipping meals.

Practice home food safety to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Use local food services when needed.

Talk with a VA dietitian for support.

This National Nutrition Month, discover how food can power your day. You don’t need to change everything at once. Focus on one habit at a time. Small steps can lead to big health benefits.

VA offers resources like recipes, cookbooks and cooking videos. VA also provides Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes to learn healthy cooking methods.

For more information on eating healthier, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian. To learn about building other healthy habits, explore additional VA News articles, including how to get better sleep.