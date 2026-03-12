ILCD 3.0 – Policy and Procedures Checklist DUE March 30th

Public Districts

Each year the Office of Special Education collects individual district data for compliance with IDEA regulations. The submission of this collection on ILCD 3.0 (Legacy Portal) is used in calculating “Timely, Accurate, and Complete” data elements for NE Counts and Special Education Determinations.

Step by step directions to complete the review and to access the legacy portal can be found at the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XSJ698IoZbe6YTm1PkutAMt_KSC7VbZw/view

Be sure to provide an answer for every component of required policies, procedures and practices by clicking yes or no.

Any ‘No’ responses are required to have a ‘target date’ entered, this is the targeted date the district will update their policies and procedures to include the required component. The district will then be responsible for uploading their updated policies and procedures by the target date provided. If all regulatory policies are met as indicated with a “Yes”, make sure to click the ‘Save’ button before submitting. A confirmation message will appear once you have saved and to indicate that the checklist has been completed and timestamped.

If you have additional questions, please reach out to Micki Charf at micki.charf@nebraska.gov