Local Mortgage Experts Highlight Strategic Refinancing to Combat Record Household Debt

Craig Brunsdon, team leader at The Mortgage Coach Greater Simcoe and Canada's Best Young Mortgage Professional. TMC Greater Simcoe: Done right from day one. The TMC Greater Simcoe team provides unbiased mortgage and debt consolidation advice to Ontario residents.

With Canadian household debt at $2.6 trillion, TMC Greater Simcoe explains how private lending can act as a strategic tool to avoid bankruptcy & rebuild credit.

A mortgage is the biggest financial tool most people own. Consolidation can be a brilliant move, but it has to be done through a transparent, long-term strategy, not a high-pressure sales pitch.” — Craig Brunsdon, Founder of TMC Greater Simcoe

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Canadian household debt reaching an unprecedented $2.6 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 41% of Canadians reporting being $200 or less away from financial insolvency each month, local mortgage experts are providing new guidance on navigating financial strain. As thousands of Simcoe County homeowners prepare for mortgage renewals this year amid elevated interest rates, experts at TMC Greater Simcoe are highlighting strategic debt consolidation methods to help residents protect their financial futures.

With many local families facing "payment shock," the traditional route of consulting an insolvency trustee is seeing an uptick. However, TMC Greater Simcoe notes that unsecured debt consolidation methods, such as consumer proposals or bankruptcy, can severely restrict access to credit for seven years or more. Instead, the brokerage is educating homeowners on how to safely leverage their existing home equity to restructure their finances and avoid insolvency altogether.

“When faced with mounting bills, utilizing private or alternative lending can often save clients from financial ruin,” says Craig Brunsdon, Founder of TMC Greater Simcoe. “While private lending does come with higher short-term costs and fees, it is a highly effective, strategic tool. It allows homeowners to clean up unsecured debt, consolidate everything into one manageable payment, and rebuild their credit.”

Rather than viewing alternative lending negatively, TMC Greater Simcoe structures these loans as short-term, transitional solutions. This approach stabilizes a homeowner’s immediate financial situation and creates a clear, actionable path back to traditional, lower-rate bank mortgages once their credit profile improves. By consolidating high-interest credit card debt into a single, manageable mortgage payment, homeowners can immediately improve their monthly cash flow and begin repairing their credit score.

A mortgage remains the most significant financial tool for most households. Consolidation can save homeowners hundreds of dollars a month and alleviate years of stress when executed with a transparent, long-term strategy.

To help the community navigate rising interest costs and upcoming mortgage renewals, the firm is offering free "Debt Health Checks" to Simcoe County residents. By analyzing each unique situation, licensed mortgage professionals can outline the best steps to consolidate debt, protect home equity, and avoid the long-term damage of bankruptcy.

About TMC Greater Simcoe:

TMC Greater Simcoe is a locally owned and operated mortgage brokerage dedicated to providing transparent, expert financial advice to residents across Simcoe County. Specializing in residential mortgages, renewals, and strategic debt restructuring, their mission is to build long-term wealth for local families through informed homeownership.

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