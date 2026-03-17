The Battaglia Team Named Top 50 REMAX Small Residential Team in Canada

The Battaglia Team ranks #39 out of 25,000+ agents in the 2025 REMAX Canada Year-End Rankings. Joe Battaglia, Broker of the #39 ranked REMAX Small Residential Team in Canada.

Mississauga-based real estate experts secure the #39 spot out of over 25,000 agents in the REMAX 2025 year-end national rankings.

This ranking is a testament to the trust our clients place in us to manage their most significant assets during complex market cycles.” — Joe Battaglia, Broker

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Battaglia Team, led by Broker Joe Battaglia, has officially been recognized as one of the Top 50 REMAX Small Residential Teams in Canada for 2025. Ranking #39 out of more than 25,000 REMAX agents and teams nationwide, the achievement highlights the team’s consistent performance in a shifting national real estate market.

The annual REMAX year-end rankings evaluate residential teams across the country based on sales volume and transaction consistency. The Battaglia Team’s inclusion in the Top 50 places them among the upper echelon of real estate professionals in the Canadian network, specifically within the Small Residential Team category.

"Being named a Top 50 REMAX Canada Team is a reflection of a clear, data-driven strategy," said Joe Battaglia, Broker. "This ranking is a testament to the trust our clients place in us to manage their most significant assets during complex market cycles."

The team’s approach focuses on intentional pricing strategies and comprehensive marketing execution. This methodology has garnered attention from long-term clients in the Greater Toronto Area. One client, who has completed three transactions with the team, noted that Battaglia’s "pricing strategy, marketing approach, and negotiation skills consistently deliver results."

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, the Battaglia Team remains focused on providing transparent, market-focused guidance to sellers and buyers in Mississauga and the surrounding regions. This national recognition serves as a benchmark for the team’s ongoing commitment to professional excellence and client advocacy.

About the Battaglia Team:

The Battaglia Team is a premier real estate group based in Mississauga, Ontario. Led by Joe Battaglia, a seasoned Broker, the team specializes in residential sales, strategic marketing, and client-focused negotiations. With a reputation for deep local market knowledge, they provide guaranteed service levels to help homeowners maximize their property value.

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