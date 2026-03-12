MSP Leonardtown Press Release 3/12/2026

March 12, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 12, 2026

On 3/4/2026, TFC Phelps responded to the CVS, located at 21676 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Joshua Antoine Miles, 37 of Newburg, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Miles was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

On 3/6/2026, TFC Engleman responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Boulevard, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Megan Catherine Readyhough, 20 of Baltimore City, MD stole approximately $111.00 worth of goods. Readyhough was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 3/7/2026, Tpr Peterson conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Maypole Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as William Adrian Vincent II, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was driving while under the influence of a suspected controlled dangerous substance and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Alprazolam and associated paraphernalia. Vincent was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous citations related to driving under the influence.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/5/2026, Ebony Monet Cutchember, 29 of District Heights, MD was arrested by Tpr Large

On 3/7/2026, William Adrian Vincent II, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson

On 3/10/2026, Tyree O Dell Randolph, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Jones

On 3/11/2026, Julius Andrew Fenwick, 42 of Somerville, TN was arrested by TFC Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/4/2026, Louis Leona Hurt Jr, 54 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Herman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/11/2026, Leonard Michael Nelson Jr, 19 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Large for Child Prom Promote/Distribute x2, Possession of Child Pornography x2, and Access & View Child Porn x6

On 3/11/2026, Rosette Ellen Abelende, 57 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia x2

On 3/11/2026, Amber Denise Smith, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Herman for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 3/12/2026, Demarcus Antion Spears, 36 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for First Degree Assault & Second Degree Assault and First Degree Assault & Second Degree Assault

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

