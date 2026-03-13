Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Crashes On Eastern Shore  

March 13, 2026

(EASTERN SHORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred yesterday on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Around 8:33 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the 5948 Eldorado Road in Rhodesdale, Maryland for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Kia Sportage, operated by Brandi Stoneburner, 40, of Princess Anne, Maryland, was traveling south on Eldorado Road when for reasons unknown, traveled off the roadway, striking an electrical box which subsequently caused the vehicle to overturn.

Stoneburner was the sole occupant and pronounced deceased on the scene. The roadway was closed for more than three hours for the crash investigation.

Then, around 11:16 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to U.S. Route 301, north of Maryland Route 544 in Millington, Maryland, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Drew Satterfield, 19, of Middletown, Delaware and a Volkswagen GTI, operated by Easton Bryant, 22, of Chester, Maryland, were both traveling north on U.S. Route 301 when the Volkswagen struck the Chevrolet in the rear, subsequently causing the Chevrolet to travel off the roadway and overturn into a wooded area. Police believe that speeding and impairment may have been factors in the crash.

Satterfield was pronounced deceased on the scene. Bryant was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 1 to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

Charges may be pending the outcome of the investigation and further consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Queen Anne’s County. The roadway was closed for more than two hours for the crash investigation.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to both crashes to assist with the road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead both of these active and ongoing crash investigations.

###



CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]