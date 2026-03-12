Global Sleep Crisis: Sleep Solutions for World Sleep Day

Sleep Well - Live Well Achieving Sleep - Sleep Better AchievingSleep.com Sanctuary

AchievingSleep.com Introduces Programs to Help People Sleep in 15 Minutes

Sleep is the best recovery you can have.” — LeBron James

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world observes World Sleep Day on March 13, 2026, a global initiative to raise awareness that healthy sleep is fundamental to overall well-being, attention is turning to a growing worldwide problem: millions of people are suffering from chronic sleep deprivation.Sleep experts estimate that more than 35% of adults worldwide do not get enough sleep, leaving them exhausted, mentally foggy, and struggling to function. Sleep loss has become one of the fastest-growing public health challenges of modern life, often leading to disastrous consequences for health and cognitive decline, as well as costly mistakes and accidents.World Sleep Day brings together researchers, healthcare providers, and educators in more than 70 countries to promote sleep health as a core pillar of wellness. This year’s theme, “Sleep Well, Live Better,” highlights the essential role sleep plays in physical health, emotional resilience, mental well-being, safety, and performance.In response to the growing need for effective sleep support, AchievingSleep.com is releasing seven signature Sleep Solutions designed to help people fall asleep faster and experience deeper, more restorative sleep throughout the night. Available to the public online for the first time, these guided audio programs address common nighttime challenges including racing thoughts, emotional stress and overload, grief and heartbreak, loneliness, anxious thinking, and high-performance exhaustion.Grace Dale, founder of AchievingSleep.com and a sleep transformation guide, has spent 35 years helping people access deeper states of peace and relaxation. Dale says the pressures of modern lifestyles are making it harder for people to quiet their minds at night or fall asleep naturally.“People today are carrying far more mental stimulation than ever before, as well as stress, anxiety and worry caused by uncertainty in the world,” Dale explains. “When the mind remains active, sleep becomes challenging. But with the right guidance, sleep can return naturally — often much faster than people expect.”“Sleep doesn’t have to be a struggle,” says Dale. “Our Sleep Solutions™ help you sleep better, so you can feel better, think better, perform better and live better.”Each Sleep Solution gently guides the listener toward sleep in approximately 15 minutes, helping the mind and body transition naturally into deeper sleep states where true restoration occurs. Priced at $10, each program is a voice-only audio experience designed to quiet the mind, calm the nervous system, and promote mind-body coherence for natural sleep onset.AchievingSleep.com also offers a FREE 7-minute Daytime Reset to Release Overwhelm, designed to help individuals release mental and emotional pressure so sleep comes more easily at night.“It is our mission to help end the suffering of sleeplessness — because how well you sleep determines how well you live,” Dale says.For more information or to access the free Daytime Reset™, visit: AchievingSleep.com

