Sleep Awareness Week ends March 14 — New Online 'Sleep Solutions' Aim to Help Millions Sleep Better Naturally

AchievingSleep.com Sanctuary

How well you sleep determines how well you live” — Grace Dale

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to global sleep experts, chronic sleep loss has now become one of the most widespread yet overlooked public health challenges of modern life, affecting 35% of adults worldwide.Studies estimate that more than one in three adults do not get enough sleep, leaving millions exhausted, mentally foggy, and struggling to perform. Chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to increased risks of serious illness, reduced cognitive performance, and higher rates of accidents and costly mistakes.As Sleep Awareness Week concludes on March 14, the National Sleep Foundation is urging people to prioritize sleep as one of the most important pillars of health and well-being. Now in its 28th year, initiatives such as Sleep Awareness Week, along with World Sleep Day, whose theme this year is “Sleep Well, Live Better,” aim to bring greater attention to the urgent need for healthy sleep habits.In response to this growing need for effective sleep support, AchievingSleep.com is launching a signature series of seven Sleep Solutions ™: short guided audio programs designed to help people fall asleep faster and experience deeper, more restorative sleep throughout the night.Grace Dale, founder of AchievingSleep.com and a sleep transformation guide, has spent 35 years helping people access deeper states of peace and relaxation. Dale says the pressures of modern lifestyles are making it harder for people to quiet their minds at night or fall asleep naturally.“People today are experiencing far more mental stimulation than ever before, as well as stress, anxiety, and worry caused by uncertainty in the world,” Dale explains. “When the mind remains active, sleep becomes challenging. But with the right guidance, sleep can return naturally — often much faster than people expect.”AchievingSleep.com programs address some of the most common nighttime challenges that prevent people from sleeping well, including:• Racing thoughts• Emotional stress and overload• Anxious thinking• Grief and heartbreak• Loneliness• High-performance exhaustionEach Sleep Solutions™ program gently guides listeners into deep sleep in about 15 minutes. Priced at $10 each, these voice-only guided audio programs are designed to quiet the mind, calm the nervous system, and promote mind-body coherence for natural sleep onset“Sleep is the foundation of how you think, feel, and perform, but sleep doesn’t have to be a struggle,” says Dale. “It is our mission to help end the suffering of sleeplessness — because how well you sleep determines how well you live.”For more information visit: www.AchievingSleep.com About AchievingSleep.comWith more than 35 years of experience guiding individuals toward greater well-being and life satisfaction, the founders of AchievingSleep.com are dedicated to helping people sleep better, deeper, and faster.The company’s Sleep Solutions™, priced at $10 per program, provide accessible guided sleep support for people struggling with stress, anxiety, overthinking, emotional strain, and exhaustion.Learn more at:

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