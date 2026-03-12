Angela Ratcliffe Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Ratcliffe, founder and CEO of K.A.M Alliance, Inc., is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares insights on delivering effective mental health, behavioral healthcare, and substance use treatment services for underserved communities.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Ratcliffe explores the importance of integrated behavioral health and addiction recovery services, and breaks down how accessible care, structured support systems, and community focused programs can strengthen outcomes for vulnerable populations.“In order to keep a blessing, you must give it away,” said Ratcliffe.Angela’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/angela-ratcliffe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.