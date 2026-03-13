Ahlaianne Garfinkel to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahlaianne Garfinkel, awareness and advocacy expert focused on civil rights and justice, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on challenging systemic injustice, amplifying unheard voices, and fostering equality.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Garfinkel will explore strategies for creating platforms that bridge gaps of discrimination and elevate marginalized voices. She breaks down how relentless advocacy, awareness campaigns, and civil engagement can create meaningful change in communities.Viewers will walk away with actionable perspectives on addressing inequality and fostering social justice in their spheres of influence.“Those voices never heard, those children never understood, those parents who cry in silence are the chosen group that need attention, respect, love, and equality,” said Garfinkel.Ahlaianne Garfinkel’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/ahlaianne-garfinkel4yh5dz1n

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