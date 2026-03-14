netWell™ Expands Member Benefits with 24/7 Veterinary Support Powered by whiskerDocs

netWell™ announces partnership with whiskerDocs, offering members discounted 24/7 access to veterinary experts for any pet health concern.

This benefit provides convenient access to veterinary experts who can help pet owners make informed decisions about their pet’s care.” — Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell

RINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- netWell™ , a nonprofit Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), has announced a new partnership to provide members with discounted access to veterinary support powered by whiskerDocs . Through this partnership, netWell members can connect with veterinary experts anytime, day or night, for guidance on a wide range of pet health questions.Pets are an important part of many families, and unexpected concerns can happen at any time. Whether a pet owner has questions about behavior, medication, possible illness, or general care, whiskerDocs offers 24/7 access to veterinary telehealth specialists who provide guidance and decision support. From a dog suddenly losing its appetite to a cat acting unusually, or a pet getting into something it shouldn’t have, members can connect directly with veterinary experts anytime, without searching online or waiting for an appointment.“Our goal has always been to support our members in ways that make everyday life easier,” said Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell. “By partnering with whiskerDocs, we are able to extend that support to the pets our members love. This benefit provides convenient access to veterinary experts who can help pet owners make informed decisions about their pet’s care.”Through the program, netWell members receive 25% off whiskerDocs services. Once registered, members can reach out to a veterinary expert any time by phone, chat, or email. The service provides guidance for many common situations, including questions about symptoms, behavioral concerns, medication questions, wellness advice, and help determining whether a visit to the veterinarian may be needed.The partnership reflects netWell’s ongoing commitment to providing practical benefits that support members and their entire families. By expanding access to trusted resources and services, netWell continues to enhance the value of membership while helping households navigate everyday health needs with confidence.About netWellnetWell™ is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for individuals and families. Through flexible membership options and partnerships with trusted national networks, netWell provides a community-driven approach to healthcare sharing that helps members manage medical costs while maintaining access to care.About whiskerDocswhiskerDocs, the leader in virtual triage service for pets, has been trailblazing telehealth with innovative technology-driven, on-demand solutions since 2013. Serving pet parents internationally, whiskerDocs provides multi-channel access for over 6 million pets via client partnerships and direct-to-consumer relationships. The whiskerDocs team of veterinary telehealth specialists is composed of licensed veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians who deliver veterinary expertise via protocol-driven patented processes and proprietary multi-modal cutting-edge technology, providing a seamless experience for the pet parent 24 hours a day.

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