Health Sharing Leadership Strengthened with netWell™ Appointment of Director of Sales

netWell™ announces new Director of Sales, Daniel Olmos

netWell™ appoints Daniel Olmos as Director of Sales to strengthen broker partnerships and drive multi-channel sales expansion.

Our goal is easy access for everyone to a health sharing ministry that provides quality in care, and Daniel is on the front lines of that effort every day.” — Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell

RINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As netWell ™ expands its reach to a larger audience through agent and broker relationships, the organization has promoted Daniel Olmos to Director of Sales, effective immediately.In his expanded role, Daniel will oversee netWell’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) service team while leading efforts to grow and support the company’s external agent and broker partnerships. His responsibilities include cultivating new producer relationships, reengaging existing partners, supporting quote follow-up efforts, and building a scalable distribution framework designed for long-term growth.“As we continue expanding our relationships with agents and brokers, strong product knowledge and leadership are essential,” said Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell. “Daniel brings a deep understanding of our memberships and products, and a proven ability to support the sales process end to end. I am confident in his leadership as we expand into the next phase of growth for netWell. Our goal is easy access for everyone to a health sharing ministry that provides quality in care, and Daniel is on the front lines of that effort every day.” This appointment reflects netWell’s commitment to reinforcing its sales infrastructure, supporting distribution partners, and positioning the organization for expansion across all channels.About netWellnetWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM) dedicated to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-centered, and community-driven model. Through a range of flexible membership options, netWell enables members to share in one another’s medical needs while accessing care that aligns with their values.With an emphasis on affordability, simplicity, and stewardship, netWell offers an alternative to traditional health coverage designed to support individuals, families, and distribution partners with clarity and consistency.To learn more about netWell, visit www.netwell.com

