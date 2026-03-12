AMMWEC Condemns Attack on Temple Israel Synagogue in Michigan

Image of the attacked Synagogue

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) strongly condemns the attack targeting Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan and stands in solidarity with the Jewish community during this troubling moment.Attacks against houses of worship strike at the very heart of America’s values of religious freedom, safety, and dignity for all people of faith. AMMWEC affirms that violence or intimidation directed at any faith community must be unequivocally rejected.Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC, issued the following statement:“We strongly condemn the attack on Temple Israel synagogue and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish brothers and sisters. As an organization that believes deeply in protecting religious freedom, we affirm that no house of worship should ever be a target of hate or violence. An attack on one faith community is an attack on all of us.”AMMWEC also commends the bravery and swift response of local law enforcement and security personnel, whose courage and professionalism help protect communities.AMMWEC reiterated its commitment to confronting antisemitism, hate, and extremism while continuing to strengthen partnerships between Muslim, Jewish, Christian, and other faith communities across the United States.“Moments like this remind us that we must come together across faiths to defend the values of respect, coexistence, and peace that make America strong,” Ali added.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.