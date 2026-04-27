AMMWEC Condemns Attack on the President of the United States

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) strongly condemns the recent attack targeting the President of the United States, calling it a grave act of violence against the nation’s highest office and a threat to democratic values.AMMWEC stands in full solidarity with the President and affirms that violence has no place in American political life. Acts of aggression against elected leaders undermine the rule of law, erode public trust, and threaten the stability of our democracy.“This violence is condemnable, and we stand with the President of the United States and the highest office in our country in rejecting this attack,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “Political differences must never lead to violence. As Americans, we must uphold the principles of respect, dialogue, and peaceful engagement.”AMMWEC calls on leaders across all communities to speak out unequivocally against political violence and to reaffirm a shared commitment to civility, unity, and the protection of democratic institutions.As a Muslim-led, multifaith organization dedicated to combating extremism and hate, AMMWEC continues to advocate for peaceful discourse and responsible civic engagement across all sectors of society.About AMMWECThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a national organization committed to empowering Muslim and multifaith women, advancing interfaith harmony, and confronting antisemitism, extremism, and hate. Through advocacy, education, and coalition-building, AMMWEC promotes pluralism, peace, and democratic values.Media Contact:American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC)📧 info@ammwec.org

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