AMMWEC backs DETERRENT Act, urges quick passage to Strengthen Transparency, Safeguard Education

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC), part of 26 coalition organizations, urges Congress to pass the DETERRENT Act, legislation aimed at increasing transparency and accountability regarding foreign funding in American colleges and universities.AMMWEC believes that strengthening disclosure requirements is essential to ensuring that foreign influence in U.S. academic institutions is transparent, properly monitored, and aligned with American values and national interests. At a time when concerns over antisemitism, extremism, and foreign interference are rising, greater oversight is both timely and necessary.The DETERRENT Act builds upon existing law by enhancing reporting standards for foreign gifts and contracts, closing gaps in oversight, and ensuring institutions are held accountable for compliance. Importantly, the legislation does not prohibit foreign funding but ensures that such funding is fully disclosed and subject to appropriate review.“Transparency should remain cornerstone of democratic accountability,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC, also a veteran educator. She added, “As a Women-led multifaith organization committed to combating antisemitism and extremism, we support efforts that protect the integrity of our academic institutions and ensure they are not influenced by undisclosed foreign interests.”AMMWEC has joined a broad, bipartisan coalition asking Congress to act swiftly and pass the DETERRENT Act during the 119th Congress. The organization stands ready to work with policymakers and partners to advance this important effort and reinforce public trust in American higher education.About AMMWECThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a national organization dedicated to empowering Muslim and multifaith women, advancing interfaith partnerships, and combating antisemitism, extremism, and hate through civic engagement and policy advocacy.

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