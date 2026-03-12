Enhancing Security Efforts Amid Ongoing Military Operations

Governor Kathy Hochul today visited Moynihan Train Hall to highlight the ongoing security efforts of the New York National Guard, Metropolitan Transit Authority Police and New York State Police amid ongoing military operations overseas. Governor Hochul met with members of Joint Task Force Empire Shield, commanded by Colonel Jeffrey Roth, along with MTA Police Department Chief Tom Taffe and New York State Police Commander Captain Jason Timko to highlight the State’s continued efforts to keep New Yorkers safe with enhanced security efforts, especially in major transit hubs and networks.

“Today I had the privilege to join New York’s elite citizen soldiers who work each and every day to keep New Yorkers safe. This is a particularly impactful time for our National Guard members following the tragic loss of Major Sorffly Davius over the weekend in Kuwait, who formerly served on the Joint Task Force Empire Shield with distinction, and as we continue facing a heightened threat environment,” Governor Hochul said. “Amid escalating tensions overseas and as U.S. military operations continue, I am committed to supporting the more than 1,000 members of the National Guard on state active duty protecting train stations, airports, and other critical infrastructure to keep New Yorkers safe. The sacrifices our service members and law enforcement officers make do not go unnoticed, and on behalf of all New Yorkers, I thank them for their continued service.”

Joint Task Force-Empire Shield was formed in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and serves as a security force partly responsible for the military defense of New York City. Every day, Joint Task Force-Empire Shield is protecting the major transportation hubs and networks assisting law enforcement, including the subway system. In last year’s budget, Governor Hochul added an additional $45 million for the National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield mission in an effort to continue to deter and prevent terrorist activity in the New York City area, including transit and commuter hubs, and increased the ranks of those deployed to 1,050 service members to support the mission.