Williston Barracks - Fire Investigation

CASE:26A1001957

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Hurwitch

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, VT

On 03/12/2026, the Williston Fire Department responded to a fire involving four electric school buses at Allen Brook School in Williston, Vermont. Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Gerry requested the assistance of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) to help determine the origin and cause of the fire. Members of the FEIU consisting of the Vermont State Police and the Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause investigation. Initial investigation showed the fire was a result of a mechanical failure in one bus, and the fire then spread to the other three buses, which were parked in close proximity. The fire is not considered suspicious at this time. Anyone who may have information that could assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. David Hurwitch at the Vermont State Police at (802) 878 - 7111.

