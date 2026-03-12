Williston Barracks - Fire Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE:26A1001957
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Hurwitch
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/12/2026, the Williston Fire Department responded to a fire involving four electric school buses at Allen Brook School in Williston, Vermont. Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Gerry requested the assistance of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) to help determine the origin and cause of the fire. Members of the FEIU consisting of the Vermont State Police and the Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause investigation. Initial investigation showed the fire was a result of a mechanical failure in one bus, and the fire then spread to the other three buses, which were parked in close proximity. The fire is not considered suspicious at this time. Anyone who may have information that could assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. David Hurwitch at the Vermont State Police at (802) 878 - 7111.
Thanks,
Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495
David.hurwitch@vermont.gov
