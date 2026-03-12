ZD Stucco Repair Urges Spring Inspections After Harsh Winter

Common cracks in stucco Peeling paint over stucco ZD Stucco Repair logo

As ZD Stucco Repair kicks off the spring season, the company urges NJ and NY property owners to inspect stucco before spring rain worsens hidden damage.

One of the biggest lessons from this winter is that waiting usually makes the repair much bigger.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a winter of snow, freezing temperatures and repeated freeze-thaw cycles, ZD Stucco Repair is entering the spring season with a clear message for homeowners across New Jersey and New York: small stucco issues should not be ignored.According to the company, many problems that looked minor last year have become significantly worse after months of moisture exposure and temperature swings.“One of the biggest lessons from this winter is that waiting usually makes the repair much bigger,” said Zoltan Dicso, CEO and Founder of ZD Stucco Repair. “A customer we inspected last August decided to hold off on the work. We had identified likely moisture penetration at the top of the chimney. By the time he called back this spring, one full wall section had fallen off the chimney area because the water kept getting behind the stucco and freezing through the winter.”ZD Stucco Repair advises homeowners to do a basic exterior walkaround at the start of the season:Walk around the house and look for cracks, stains, or discoloration- Look for bulging, chipping, or loose stucco- Check around windows and doors for gaps or cracked caulking- Check roof lines and chimneys for open joints or separated areas- Gently press spots that look damaged to see if they feel loose or hollow- Check the bottom of the walls for moisture marks, cracks, or damageThe company also notes that spring and fall are generally the best seasons for stucco repair because temperatures are more favorable for proper installation and curing. Addressing issues now can help homeowners protect their exterior before heavier rain and summer heat place even more stress on the wall system.In addition to repairs, the spring season is also when many homeowners begin spending more time outside and paying closer attention to the appearance of their homes. For that reason, ZD Stucco Repair says spring work is not only about preventing damage, but also about restoring confidence in the exterior before the busiest part of the year.ZD Stucco Repair specializes in stucco and EIFS repair , moisture correction, and exterior restoration across New Jersey and New York. With more than 1,300 completed projects and a team bringing a combined 460 years of experience, the company is known for durable repairs, texture matching, and long-term protection.

