ZD Stucco Repair restores custom-built Franklin Lakes home after 30 years

Beautifully restored home in Franklin Lakes, NJ Images of the home before stucco restoration, with visible damage behind the system Before and after - Franklin Lakes house entrance

Full remediation corrects hidden moisture issues, installs proper flashing, and restores a 30-year-old custom home with long-term protection and matched finish.

Our job is to respect that and make sure the home is not only beautiful again, but properly protected for the next 30 years.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A homeowner-built residence in Franklin Lakes has been fully restored following a comprehensive stucco remediation project that addressed long-standing moisture issues and exterior deterioration, nearly 30 years after the home was originally constructed.The project began with an invasive inspection that identified elevated moisture levels in multiple areas, along with a missing kick-out flashing system, a key component that directs water away from exterior walls. Additional findings included bird holes, surface damage, deteriorated moldings, exposed fiberglass mesh and failed sealant joints around windows and doors.While the home looked okay from a distance, the inspection revealed underlying system failures that, if left unaddressed, could lead to more extensive structural damage over time.The restoration focused on correcting these issues at the system level rather than applying surface fixes. Damaged stucco areas were rebuilt and reinforced with embedded fiberglass mesh. The finish coat was carefully matched to the original texture to maintain the architectural integrity of the home. New kick-out flashing was installed and all window and door perimeters were resealed using proper backer rod and high-performance sealants to prevent future moisture intrusion.To complete the project, the entire exterior was coated with an elastomeric stucco paint , providing a uniform appearance and long-term protection against New Jersey’s seasonal weather conditions.What makes this project especially meaningful is the homeowner’s history with the property. Nearly three decades ago, he built the house himself, making the restoration not just a construction project, but a renewal of something deeply personal.“When working on projects like this you’re restoring years of work, pride, and memories.” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair . “Our job is to respect that and make sure the home is not only beautiful again, but properly protected for the next 30 years.”The completed project highlights a common issue in older stucco homes, where missing components like kick-out flashing and failed sealants allow water to enter the system over time, often without obvious signs on the surface.ZD Stucco Repair, built with over 20 years of experience, is a 5-star-rated stucco contractor serving New Jersey and the Greater New York area. We specialize in new stucco/EIFS installations, repairs, bird hole and molding restoration, as well as exterior painting, roofing, gutters, and Hardie board installation. Whether for residential or commercial projects, our team is committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship, ensuring every job is completed on time, within budget, and with minimal hassle.

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