RevolutionEd Collaborates with Texas Instruments to Expand Adaptive STEM Curriculum for Educators

RevolutionEd collaborates with Texas Instruments to help teachers adapt TI STEM lessons for learners and deploy them through RevolutionEd’s instructional tools

This collaboration allows educators to take proven STEM curriculum developed by TI and adapt it to meet specific standards, support different learning levels or integrate coding and technology skills.” — Abid Abedi, RevolutionEd Founder & CEO

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevolutionEd, a next-generation educational technology platform focused on adaptive STEM learning, today announced a new collaboration with Texas Instruments Education Technology (TI), a division of the global semiconductor company, designed to help educators access, customize, and deploy high-quality STEM instructional materials more effectively in their classrooms.Through the collaboration, RevolutionEd educators will be able to access Texas Instruments’ STEM online resources and modify them to meet the needs of their students and local learning environments. Teachers can adapt lessons by adjusting reading levels, aligning activities with state and local standards, differentiating for diverse learning needs, and integrating coding and computational thinking into existing STEM lessons.Once enhanced, these customized lessons can be seamlessly deployed across the suite of instructional tools available within the RevolutionEd platform, allowing educators to deliver more personalized and engaging STEM learning experiences.“Teachers know their students best,” said Abid Abedi, RevolutionEd Founder & CEO. “This collaboration allows educators to take STEM resources developed by Texas Instruments and adapt them for their own classrooms—whether that means meeting specific standards, supporting different learning levels, or integrating coding and technology skills.”According to Alexandre Titin-Snaider, Worldwide Director of Marketing at Texas Instruments Education Technology, "This collaboration represents our continued commitment to empowering educators with the tools and resources they need to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators. By working with RevolutionEd, we're making our lessons more accessible and adaptable, ensuring that teachers can meet their students exactly where they are in their learning journey."Within the collaboration, RevolutionEd educators will be able to modify and enhance Texas Instruments’ instructional materials while maintaining proper attribution to the original content, ensuring that the integrity of the curriculum is preserved while enabling flexible classroom implementation.This collaboration reflects a shared commitment by RevolutionEd and Texas Instruments to support teachers and expand access to high-quality STEM learning opportunities for students. About RevolutionEdRevolutionEd is an AI-powered educational platform designed to help educators create adaptive, project-based learning experiences. The platform enables teachers to modify curriculum, differentiate instruction, and deploy learning activities across a suite of instructional tools designed to prepare students for the technology-driven workforce of the future.About Texas InstrumentsTexas Instruments Education Technology (TI) — the gold standard for excellence in math — provides exam-approved graphing calculators and interactive STEM technology. TI calculators and accessories drive student understanding and engagement without adding to online distractions. We are committed to empowering teachers, inspiring students and supporting real learning in classrooms everywhere. For more information, visit education.ti.com.Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.comSNIPPET SUMMARY: RevolutionEd collaborates with Texas Instruments to help teachers adapt TI STEM lessons for diverse learners and deploy them through RevolutionEd’s instructional tools.

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